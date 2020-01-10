The new study, published Friday in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, set out to see whether weight loss reduced soft-tissue volumes in the throat and mouth, and if those changes would correspond with reductions in apnea. The 67 patients all had at least 10 apnea episodes per hour, and had an average body mass index of 43 — 220 pounds for a 5-foot-tall person. (A BMI of 40 or higher is characterized as severe obesity.)