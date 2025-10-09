Penn Medicine picked Aramark for systemwide contract covering food and other services

Aramark has signed a contract to provide food and other services at the seven-hospital University of Pennsylvania Health System, the two Philadelphia organizations announced Wednesday.

The contract is the second-largest in Aramark’s history and the largest in the United States, said Marc Bruno, Aramark’s chief operating officer for the U.S. “We are honored to partner with a world-renowned health system that is such an integral part of what makes the Philadelphia area great,” he said in a statement.

Aramark did not provide financial details on the contract. Nor did it say how many years the contract will run.

The contract will start early next year and cover patient and retail food, environmental services, and patient transportation. It also calls for a call center to support the operations across the nonprofit health system, which stretches from Lancaster County to central New Jersey.

“Food, environmental, and other supportive services are a core part of the experience patients and their families have in our facilities each day,” the health system’s chief operating officer Michele Volpe said in a statement. “As we reimagine the way we work across our whole system, being able to work with a partner like Aramark is a powerful way to unify and coordinate our work.”

Penn did not immediately respond to a question about which companies Aramark, a publicly-traded company that is among the largest in its field, will replace. Other Philadelphia-area health systems Aramark has contracts with are Main Line Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.