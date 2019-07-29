A device to detect a change in breathing patterns while sleeping could help prevent sudden cardiac death by picking up what is called agonal breathing. This can occur when someone is critically ill from a cardiac cause such as a heart attack or arrythmia, and is a gasping for air that can precede imminent death. If detected, a call to 911 can be lifesaving. Such breathing can be successfully distinguished from other respiratory issues such as sleep apnea, but the required monitoring raises the question about how much privacy we are willing to trade for our personal safety. This study used smart speakers such as Amazon’s Alexa to detect changes in breathing patterns during the night — something that necessitates the kind of constant observation that is only possible because a smart speaker is listening all the time.