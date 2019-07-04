The atrial appendage is like our vestigial appendix, sitting on top of the left atrium and not really doing anything except potentially causing problems. Closing it off should not result in harm, but reaching the spot is not easy. It involves threading a catheter from a vein in the leg into the right atrium. There is a wall between the right atrium and the left atrium, so to reach the left atrium a tiny puncture hole is made, and the tube placed into the appendage. At this point, the Watchman is still deflated, but it is then positioned carefully under X-ray guidance, and expanded as it leaves the catheter so it fits snugly in the atrial appendage.