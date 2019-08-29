These pictures show autophagosomes within neurons of young and old mice. Autophagosomes are parts of cells that surround damaged structures, a step in the process of recycling cell materials that is called autophagy. The image from the young mouse shows two normal autophagosomes, which have a double-membrane around their perimeters, containing cellular garbage targeted for degradation. The two autophagosomes from the old mouse have seven layers instead of two, indicating that they did not form properly. There are so many membranes stacked on each other in the autophagosomes from the old mouse that there is very little room to contain cellular garbage for recycling.