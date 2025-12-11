Bancroft, a South Jersey provider of IDD services, hired Gregory Passanante as its next CEO

Bancroft, a South Jersey nonprofit provider of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has hired Gregory Passanante to succeed Toni Pergolin as president and CEO.

Passanante, who will be the 10th president in the organization’s 143-year history, is scheduled to start Jan. 7.

Since 2023, Passanante has been northeast market administrator for Shriners Children’s Hospital Philadelphia. Before that, he was chief nursing officer at Wills Eye Hospital.

Passanante will take over a Cherry-Hill-based organization that is in solid financial condition, especially compared to 2004 when Pergolin arrived as chief financial officer and had to worry about making payroll because the organization was so weak financially.

In the 12 months that ended June 30, the nonprofit had operating income of $13 million on $284 million in revenue, according to its audited financial statement. Bancroft had 1,642 clients and employed 2,853 people on a full-time basis at the end of the fiscal year.