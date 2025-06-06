Bayada Home Health cut about 100 headquarters jobs amid “challenging environment”

Bayada Home Health Care, one of the nation’s biggest home care providers, cut about 100 jobs, or about 10% of the staff at its Pennsauken headquarters, the nonprofit organization said Friday.

The organization employs 32,000 people nationwide. No frontline workers in home care, hospice, pediatric home nursing, or other divisions lost their jobs, Bayada said. Local administrators also were not impacted.

The cuts were needed to save money amid a “challenging environment,” with costs growing faster than reimbursement from government and private insurers, the company said.

“This was one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make as an organization,” Bayada CEO David Baiada said in a statement. “And yet it reflects our responsibility to be thoughtful stewards of our mission, and to protect the clients we serve for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Bayada had about $2 billion in revenue last year. It is the third-largest home healthcare company in the United States, behind Amedisys Inc. and Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, according to Definitive Healthcare, a data company.

Big local health systems, including Main Line Health, Thomas Jefferson University, and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, have had similar layoffs of administrative and management personnel this year.

The current CEO’s father, J. Mark Baiada, founded Bayada as a for-profit company 50 years ago. He turned it into a nonprofit at the beginning of 2019.