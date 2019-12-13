Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), one of the most widely used classes of medications. NSAIDs serve to improve inflammation, pain, and fever. Most of these medications are sold over the counter. You may know them as aspirin, Motrin, Aleve, or the generic ibuprofen, to name a few. They’re inexpensive too – you can get a bottle of 500 ibuprofen at Walmart for less than $8.