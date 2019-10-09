This is why I have joined in partnership with Penn Medicine’s Basser Center for BRCA to launch LATINX & BRCA, a campaign to raise awareness, provide education and resources, and build support for the U.S. Latinx community. While preparing for my surgery last year and visiting local women’s health clinics, I was pressed to find Spanish-language educational materials about BRCA anywhere, despite how little knowledge there is of preventive genomics in our community. LATINX & BRCA is changing this, having already created educational materials, videos, and awareness posters to be distributed across the country. And with additional tools and resources in the works, we are just getting started. I am proud to stand with the Basser Center to move the needle on this issue for all communities, and in particular for women of color who many times find themselves missing from messaging around women’s cancers.