Six months of inspections at Bryn Mawr Hospital: November 2023 to April
Bryn Mawr Hospital was cited for failing to report a child sexual assault.
Bryn Mawr Hospital was cited by the health department for failing to report a 2022 child sexual assault. The incident was one of three times inspectors visited the Montgomery County hospital, which is part of Main Line Health, between November 2023 and April.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Dec. 1: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Feb. 28: Inspectors visited for a mental health survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Mar. 19: Inspectors cited the hospital for failing to report a child sexual assault. A 17-year-old girl was treated for sexual assault in September 2022. Emergency department staff allowed her to complete a rape kid anonymously, which is against hospital policy, and did not report the case to Childline, the state’s reporting system for suspected child abuse. Hospital administrators were made aware of the lapse when police contacted them in March 2024. The hospital then put the patient in touch with police. In response to the citation, the hospital retrained staff on procedures for reporting suspected sexual assaults and agreed to monitor patient files for compliance.