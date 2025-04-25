Ten months of inspections at Bryn Mawr Hospital: May 2024 to February 2025
Inspectors did not find any safety problems at the hospital during the 10-month period.
Bryn Mawr Hospital was not cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for any safety violations between May 2024 and February 2025.
The Montgomery County hospital is part of Main Line Health.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
May 20: Inspectors conducted a monitoring survey to review a virtual nurse support program and a surgical robot and found the hospital was in compliance.
July 3: Inspectors followed up on a March 2024 complaint regarding failure to report suspected child sexual assault and found the hospital was in compliance.
Aug. 7: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Oct. 3: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Feb. 20, 2025: Inspectors conducted a mental health monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.