CPR, especially if performed immediately, can triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. But only about half of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help that they need before EMTs arrive. The average national rate of bystander CPR is 39.9 percent. By comparison, the bystander CPR rate here in Philadelphia is only 15 percent, because not enough people are trained to deliver lifesaving compressions in an emergency.