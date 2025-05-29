Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, Penn Medicine, others partner in King of Prussia surgery center

Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, the region’s largest independent cardiology group, plans to open an ambulatory surgery center in King of Prussia late this year in partnership with Penn Medicine and others, the company said Thursday.

The $10 million facility will offer same-day, nonemergency treatments in three operating rooms and one procedure room. Located next to Lifetime Fitness on Swedesford Road, it will have 12 bays for patients before and after surgery. Doctors and technicians from Cardiology Consultants will do the procedures at the 13,100-square-foot facility.

Advertisement

Open Monday through Friday, the center will offer cardiac catheterization procedures and procedures to diagnose irregular heartbeats, Cardiology Consultants said. It reflects a trend toward more cardiology work being down in lower-cost settings outside hospitals.

The move comes about six weeks after Cardiology Consultants joined Cardiovascular Logistics, a national practice based in Louisiana. SCA Health, an Alabama company with a network of over 300 ambulatory surgery centers in 35 states, will manage the facility.

“This collaboration represents a major step forward in delivering convenient, cost-effective care while maintaining the highest standards in safety and clinical excellence,” Mark Victor, a cardiologist who is chief executive officer of Cardiology Consultants, said in a news release.

Penn said its involvement is part of an effort to provide patients, especially those in Delaware and Chester Counties, convenient access closer to home.

The nonprofit health system’s minority investment also serves as a hedge against potential patient losses at its hospitals. A group of Cardiology Consultant physicians are affiliated with Penn’s Chester County Hospital and are likely to move a significant number of outpatient procedures to the new center.

In exchange for its investment, Penn will have a seat on the center’s board of directors and representation on its clinical oversight committees.

Cardiology Consultants has 90 cardiologists and 50 advanced practice clinicians in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Victor said in April that the group joined Cardiovascular Logistics in part for the financial and other help to keep growing though projects like the surgery center.

Cardiovascular Logistics is majority-owned by physicians. It was started in February 2023 by Lee Equity Partners, a New York investment firm, and Cardiovascular Institute of the South, based in Houma, La.