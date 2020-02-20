This year’s flu shot is doing a fairly average job of protecting people against the pervasive winter virus, according to the annual interim effectiveness report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency said the shot has been 45% effective overall and 55% effective in children. The vaccine was less effective for influenza A than B and did considerably worse among 18 to 49-year-olds where it was only 25% effective. Previous seasons have ranged from 40% to 60% effective when vaccines were well-matched to circulating strains of virus. The vaccine performed particularly poorly last year with an overall effectiveness level of just 36%.
By the CDC’s definition of effectiveness, this year’s number means that the vaccine reduced visits to doctors for flu by 45%.
As it did last year, the CDC said you should still get a shot if you haven’t already. It estimated last week that so far this season least 26 million people have gotten the flu, 250,000 have been hospitalized and 14,000 have died.
This year’s flu season got off to an early start and flu activity has remained at high levels for several weeks. Reports from New Jersey and Pennsylvania health departments showed that flu activity remained high through last week, but there were signs that it may be abating.
The CDC said 92 children had died of influenza-related illness, the most for this point in the season since the 2009 flu pandemic. A second grader at Worrall Elementary School in Marple Township died of flu complications on Feb. 16.
New Jersey has reported two deaths in children so far this season. Pennsylvania has reported 54 in all age groups, with none in children, though since this report period, the Delaware County child died of flu. Thirty-seven of the Pennsylvania deaths have been in people 65 and older.
An average flu season lasts 18 weeks. This one started during the first full week of November, so this season is in its 16th week.
The CDC said it is among government agencies working toward more effective flu vaccines.