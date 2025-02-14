Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard
Nine months of inspections at Chester County Hospital: April to November 2024
The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not find any safety problems at the Penn Medicine facility during the nine month period.
Chester County Hospital was not cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for any safety violations between March and November of last year.
The hospital, located in West Chester, is part of Penn Medicine.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Sept. 26: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.