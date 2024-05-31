Six months of inspections at Chester County Hospital: October 2023 to March
State inspectors investigated a complaint in October but found the hospital, part of Penn Medicine, in compliance.
No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Chester County Hospital in West Chester between October 2023 and March.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Oct. 23: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Oct. 17: Inspectors found the hospital in compliance with requirements in a follow-up visit stemming from a previous abortion services violation. In July 2023, the hospital was cited for providing an emergency abortion without authorization to do so. The hospital applied for state certification to provide abortions in emergencies, and was approved in August.