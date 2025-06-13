Ten months of inspections at Chestnut Hill Hospital: June 2024 to March 2025
The Philadelphia hospital was not cited for safety violations during the 10-month period.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health visited Chestnut Hill Hospital half a dozen times to investigate potential safety problems between June 2024 and March 2025, but did not cite the hospital with any violations.
The Philadelphia hospital is owned by Temple Health.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
July 29: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Nov. 12: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 7: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 10: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 13: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Feb. 12: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.