Six months of inspections at Chestnut Hill Hospital: December 2023 to May

No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia between December 2023 and May.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details:

  1. Dec. 13: Inspectors investigated a complaint between Nov. 9 and Dec. 13 but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.

  2. Apr. 19: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.