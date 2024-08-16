Link copied to clipboard
Six months of inspections at Chestnut Hill Hospital: December 2023 to May
No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia between December 2023 and May.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Dec. 13: Inspectors investigated a complaint between Nov. 9 and Dec. 13 but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Apr. 19: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.