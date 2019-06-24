Calise is talking about SPACE — Supportive Parenting for Anxious Childhood Emotions — a do-it-yourself approach for parents to help their children deal with the epidemic of youthful anxiety. In a study published in March, which found a broad and enthusiastic audience via the internet and social media, Yale researchers found that teaching parents how to lovingly reduce the accommodations they make for their kids’ anxiety symptoms was as effective in helping youngsters learn how to manage their fears as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for the child. Up to then, CBT, often with medication, had been the gold standard for treating children with anxiety.