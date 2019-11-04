Armed with a psychology degree from the University of Pittsburgh, he worked in a neuroscience research lab in Boston, but wanted more direct contact with people. He went back to school for a master’s in social work, then returned to Philadelphia in 2010 for a career that tapped a positive aftereffect of his treatment: empathy for sick children and their families. In 2016, CHOP’s department of family services gave him an excellence award to honor his tireless work helping families overcome health insurance obstacles.