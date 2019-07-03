First, it happened in his genitals, leading doctors to suspect poison ivy or some other type of skin inflammation. Then he started to feel short of breath, to the point he could no longer catch his slowest peers in a neighborhood game of tag. Stumped, a doctor tried listening to Daniel’s heartbeat — yet alarmingly, was unable to hear it. A chest X-ray soon revealed the reason: the Virginia boy’s heart was surrounded by three liters of milky-white fluid. It was leaking from his lymphatic ducts for some unknown reason, and it would soon turn up throughout his body: lungs, kidneys, liver, and legs.