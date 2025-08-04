ChristianaCare completed its bankruptcy deal for five Crozer locations in Delaware County

ChristianaCare completed its $50 million bankruptcy deal for five Crozer outpatient locations in Delaware County, according to a new court filing.

The nonprofit health system said it preserved more than 200 jobs by acquiring the right to take over five Crozer leases in Broomall, Glen Mills, Havertown, and Media. ChristianaCare won a bankruptcy auction in May, topping a bid by Main Line Health.

“With these practices and services, we are building on what was here before, and we are growing to create new access to care for our Delaware County neighbors,” Pauline Corso, president of ambulatory network continuity and growth at ChristianaCare, said in a statement Monday.

Taking over the Crozer outpatient locations is part of a significant Pennsylvania expansion by ChristianaCare, which is Delaware’s largest health system. This month, the system plans to open a 10-bed micro-hospital in western Chester County. It has a similar micro-hospital under construction in Aston. A third is planned for Springfield Township.

Last month, ChristianaCare and Virtua Health in South Jersey announced that they are exploring a merger that would create a system that stretched from Burlington County across Pennsylvania and Delaware to Cecil County, Maryland.

In additional to imaging, ChristianaCare is offering gastroenterology services in Glen Mills and Havertown starting this week.

Additional services are planned pending provider credentialing and other regulatory processes. ChristianaCare plans to offer primary care, pulmonology, behavioral health, endoscopy, and surgical services in Glen Mills, where it took over leases on two buildings. In Broomall, it is working on opening primary care and geriatrics offices. It hopes to offer outpatient surgery in Havertown.