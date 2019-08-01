Large flies were found throughout the facility; fruit flies were in the rear storage area; baby roaches were in the employee restroom/adult roaches in the food prep area; dead roaches were in the prep area sink and low shelf; dishes were in the handwash sink in the food prep area; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; paper towels were not available at the handwash sinks in the restrooms and front service area; there was no sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands; there were water-stained ceiling tiles in the rear restroom area, damaged walls in the rear restroom area, clutter observed in the rear area, dirt/dust accumulation observed on ceiling vents in the prep area, and residue on wall surfaces in the food prep area; food boxes in the rear and beverages in the front area were not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; potentially hazardous food in the refrigerator in the food prep area was not held at required temperature; grocery bags in the refrigerator and a can of tomato sauce were being used as unapproved storage containers.