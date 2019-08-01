It is one thing to have a dead mouse on the prep area floor next to the water heater, or even mouse poop in a container of sugar, but mice feces in baby food boxes? Philly, you can do better than this.
There was also live roaches crawling around a designated food prep sink, German roaches crawling in a bulk container of rice, and roaches hiding out in gaps and cracks of a gas meter door and under a spray sink table. A container of molded potatoes was found in the walk-in cooler.
Our favorite violation was a small bird flying around a market.
From July 16 to July 31, Philadelphia health inspectors closed at least 22 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
2207 S 7th St.
16 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings were in the food preparation area and basement and on shelves in the basement and food preparation area; there were live roaches in the food preparation area; the microwave was soiled; there was no cover provided for sump pump pit in basement floor; the food safety certified individual was not present at the start of the inspection; the person in charge could not name the five reportable food borne illnesses, symptoms, or reporting procedure; there were uncovered beverages in the reach-in refrigerator; black residue was on the interior of the ice machine; several potentially hazardous foods held in a cold hold unit were not at the required temperature; the hood filters had an accumulation of static dust and grease; the rice cooker, toaster oven, and chest freezer were not approved equipment; knives and/or cleavers were stored between table edges which are not easily able to be cleaned and sanitized.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 30.
1320 W Montgomery Ave.
7 violations, 2 serious
The long chest refrigerator was holding food including raw chicken, eggs, half&half and cheese at improper temperatures; spray bottles were not labeled with the name of the cleaner; there was a non-commercial freezer is in use; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; ice accumulation was in the reach-in freezer and cold holding unit; brooms were not elevated.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 31.
7300 Bustleton Ave.
8 violations, none serious
Wooden pallets used to elevate food in which food contact surfaces are not smooth and easily cleanable; there was debris underneath shelves on the retail floor; there was raw wooden flooring in the storage room; the small beverage refrigerator in the front of the store was not at the required temperature; food including cases of water, chips, cookies, granola bars were not stored at least six inches above the floor; dust was found on shelves in the refrigeration units in the back of the facility and on retail shelves in the facility; water stained ceiling tiles were found throughout the facility; a completed Plan Review Application with proper plans, drawn to scale, including all food service equipment specifications and the location of toilet rooms, plumbing fixtures, storage areas, and utilities must be submitted to the Office of Food Protection.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 30.
1816 E Orleans St.
22 violations, 6 serious
Numerous amounts of flies found throughout facility; there was mice feces in baby food boxes in the retail aisle, on floor wall perimeter in kitchen/ware washing area, and on retail shelving; food was not held at the required temperature; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there was a towel inside a white refrigerator; a unused blender was in the refrigerator; there were unapproved deep freezers; cardboard lining was on retail shelving; the deli display case and cold prep unit were not at the required temperature; there was ice build-up in several reach-in freezers in the front service area and food preparation area; the backyard needed to be cleaned; there were water-stained ceiling tiles in the retail area of the establishment; the walls, ceiling and floor throughout facility were dirty.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 30.
4314 Megargee St.
22 violations, 6 serious
A food safety certified individual was not present; paper towels were not provided in the restroom; prepackaged foods, available for self service in the display case, were not labeled with the address of the packer; a food prep sink was not installed; an employee described washing and rinsing food equipment and utensils without sanitizing; a residential toaster was observed in the prep area; the restroom light was hanging from the ceiling; a mop was observed stored in a bucket of water, not hanging; the utility line penetrations were not sealed; the restroom floor was unfinished; there were incomplete and missing floor/wall juncture coving in prep area, storage area, and restroom; storage area walls were not finished; missing return air vent cover were in the restroom; the restroom toilet and sink were not clean; the storage room light was inoperable; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 30.
3129 Kensington Ave.
21 violations, 9 serious
A small bird was flying around the establishment; flies were landing on clean surfaces in the food prep area including the meat slicer, foam containers, prep table, deli case; there was expired baby food in the retail area; potentially hazardous food located in the open display case in the retail area was not held at the required temperature; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sinks in the food prep area; the three-compartment warewashing sink was being used as a food prep sink, a food prep sink was not found; a spoon was found in stagnant water at the coffee station; cardboard boxes storing bananas and plantains in the retail area were not smooth and easily cleanable; the dumpster and trashcan were overfilled and uncovered; a deli case and steam table were installed prior to plan submission and approval.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 30.
2101 E Cambria St.
18 violations, 8 serious
There was no cold water distribution at prep area hand sink or restroom hand sink to balance out hot water; old mice feces were found by the floor wall perimeter throughout facility; the person in charge was not present during all hours of operation; there were dirty dishes in prep area hand sink; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and freezers, were not date marked; there were uncovered foods in deep freezer and walk-in cooler; prepackaged candy/food was not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.; dust and food debris were under the equipment in prep area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 29.
2636 E Clearfield St.
17 violations, 5 serious
There was no hot water at restroom hand sink; there was a leak at the prep area hand sink; cardboard lining was found on retail shelving and cold units; there was unused equipment in the basement; the walk-in cooler was used for dry storage; there were damaged floor tiles in the rear storage area of the establishment, a damaged basement wall and damaged ceiling tiles in rear beverage storage area; there was clutter in the basement; water was on the walk-in cooler floor.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 29.
2617 W Allegheny Ave.
17 violations, 3 serious
Live roaches were crawling in the designated food prep sink; baby and adult roaches were found inside and under the food prep sink in the food prep area; bags of trash were stored on the garage floor and attracting flies rather than inside the bulk trashcan; open metal cans were re-used to store foods; food in the walk-in cooler was not stored at the required temperature; opened cheese in the walk-in cooler was not date marked; there were unapproved domestic style chest freezers in the food prep and basement storage areas, domestic style reach-in freezer and crock pot in the food prep area; some chest freezer lids were damaged. the handle on the rice cooker was broken; plastic soda crates were used to elevate freezers in the basement; there was no utility sink found for the disposal of mop water; heavy grease was found on the exhaust hood system and on/between coming equipment in the food prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 28.
2528 W Lehigh Ave.
4 violations, none serious
There was cardboard lining on the shelves in the reach-in refrigerators; there were damaged floors and ceilings; there was dust and debris on the floors; the food establishment licensee and operation changes require submission of a Plan Review Application.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 26.
3887 Pennypack St.
17 violations, 4 serious
A dead mouse was on the prep area floor next to the water heater; mouse droppings were on the storage area counter surfaces, in the prep area and on and unused food equipment; flies were in the prep and retail areas; there were uncontained bags of rodenticide in the prep and storage areas; the kitchen screen door was not vermin proof; a food safety certified individual was not present; hand washing reminder signs were not posted in restrooms; exterior surfaces of the water heater were not clean; wall and ceiling repairs were needed in kitchen area; there was some damaged floor tiles; there were missing ceiling tiles in the rear storage room and men's restroom; pipes and utility lines were not properly sealed; a trash can was not provided near the prep area hand sink.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 24.
6300 Torresdale Ave
10 violations, 3 serious
A container of molded potatoes was found in the walk-in cooler; flies were found throughout the facility and were landing in the cooking, food prep, and warewash areas; a slicer had an accumulation of dried food residue on the food contact surfaces blade and was not being taken apart, washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; prepared foods, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including pasta, onions, broth, potatoes, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, were not date marked; there was a broken handle on a fryer cabinet; grease residue was found on the wall and surfaces in the cooking area; there was an accumulation of grime on floor surfaces under, beside and behind equipment; dust was on surfaces and exhaust hood filters in the food prep and cooking area
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 22.
5232 Torresdale Ave.
20 violations, 4 serious
Dead roach carcasses observed on floor perimeters throughout and along door tracks of display case; there were several molded food items stored in the bottom of display case; there was water accumulation on the bottom of the interior of display case; the interior of the walk-in cooler had residue on the shelving surfaces; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; onions in a milk crate were not elevated at least six inches above the floor; some of the wall and floor surfaces were not in good repair and had missing tiles/damaged surfaces; a thermometer was lacking in display case; there was unapproved loose insecticide in powder form along floor perimeters; the establishments was producing grindable garbage waste and must install a garbage grinder to properly dispose of such waste or recycle the garbage by other approved means, the dumpsters may not be used for the disposal of grindable garbage.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 22.
1342 Bleigh Ave.
10 violations, 2 serious
An inspection was conducted to investigate a complaint of disposal of grease on the outside side grass area of the facility; the food safety person for the facility could not provide any identification to verify his identity; the inspection revealed a change of ownership, a Change of Ownership Application needed to be completed; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink next to the warewashing sink in the in the kitchen prep area; the grinder handsink next to the warewashing sink was blocked by the prep cold holding unit and not accessible at all times for employee use; the light in the front display case was inoperable; the faucet at warewashing sink was leaking and observed with aluminum foil on the faucet; grease and residue were on the outside surfaces of the fryer and grill; there was no mop/utility sink in the facility; there was an accumulation of residue, grease and debris observed on wall junctures, corners, and behind and underneath equipment; the basement was inaccessible.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 19.
5140 Market St.
6 violations, 4 serious
Mice feces was found on the floor under the window in the food preparation area; there were flies in the establishment; the toilet room door was not self-closing; foods in the cold-holding unit were not held at the proper temperature; the ice scoop was improperly stored; the food safety certified person lacked adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code law; the chemicals were improperly stored.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 18.
19 S 60th St.
6 violations, 3 serious
Mice feces and flies were found in the establishment; there were gnawed bags of chips and popcorn; sanitizer for properly cleaning of utensils, equipment, and food contact surfaces was not found; the facility lacked sanitizer test strips to monitor sanitizer concentration;
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 18.
271 S 60th St.
9 violations, 6 serious
Mice feces were found inside a container of sugar; food not covered inside the refrigerator, there was an open bulk bag of flour in the rear food prep area; an employee toilet room not found; the hand sink was not accessible during time of inspection; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food preparation area; the handwash sink in the food preparation area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; there was a hole in the floor across from the walk-in cooler and in ceilings in area where walk-in cooler is located.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 18.
1700 S 6th St.
10 violations, 2 serious
Roaches were on the cutting board and tables in the food preparation area; flies were in the food preparation and dining areas; a can of Raid insecticide which was not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage was in the food preparation area; preset tableware was not covered, wrapped inverted or otherwise protected from contamination; there was no backflow prevention device on the main water line in the basement; there was a domestic microwave, refrigerator/freezer unit, deep freezer, rice cooker in the facility; water damaged ceiling tiles were in the food preparation area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 18.
8225 Germantown Ave.
17 violations, 5 serious
German roaches crawling in bulk container of rice, roaches were found in gaps and cracks of gas meter door and under spray sink table; mouse droppings were on the floor under the three bay and food prep sink; food including chicken, wanton, egg rolls, ribs and other foods were not held at the proper temperature; chicken was being thawed using an unapproved method; an employee’s open beverage container was observed in a food preparation area; the container storing ice cream scoops was in the handwash sink; a cigarette butt was in the spray sink; the person in control of premises had not posted “No Smoking” signs; there was food debris inside refrigeration units; food debris was on wire shelving in walk-in box; there was heavy food on the floor in the walk-in box; grease accumulation was on mechanical hood filters; there was water stained ceiling tiles in the male toilet room; there was grey debris in the mop sink; there was missing wall coving near the smoker; there were gaps and holes in walls; several large containers used to store bulk foods were in bad repair with holes and cracks.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 17.
101 S 13th St.
11 violations 4 serious
Mouse feces was on the floor beneath the display case in customer service area; there was a soiled soda gun nozzle in bar area; rodent bait was not contained in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station and loose packets of poison were found in the basement storage area; employees were using the food prep sink for handwashing; potentially hazardous food including salads, pasta and milk at the coffee station, were not held at the required temperature; there were leaks in pipes in the basement fire suppression system; the cold prep refrigerators and open display case were not holding food at the required temperature.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 17.
1420 Locust St.
2 violations, 1 serious
A Person in Charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; the food establishment licensee and operation changes required a submission of a Plan Review Application
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 16.
301 E Tioga St.
20 violations, 4 serious
Large flies were found throughout the facility; fruit flies were in the rear storage area; baby roaches were in the employee restroom/adult roaches in the food prep area; dead roaches were in the prep area sink and low shelf; dishes were in the handwash sink in the food prep area; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; paper towels were not available at the handwash sinks in the restrooms and front service area; there was no sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands; there were water-stained ceiling tiles in the rear restroom area, damaged walls in the rear restroom area, clutter observed in the rear area, dirt/dust accumulation observed on ceiling vents in the prep area, and residue on wall surfaces in the food prep area; food boxes in the rear and beverages in the front area were not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; potentially hazardous food in the refrigerator in the food prep area was not held at required temperature; grocery bags in the refrigerator and a can of tomato sauce were being used as unapproved storage containers.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 16.