Fresh mouse droppings were on the floors in the food preparation area, underneath the three-compartment sink, and on floors in the basement where food is stored; there were gnawed open packets of rodenticide, mouse droppings, and excessive clutter throughout the basement; shrimp and calamari were not held at the required temperature; food was stored in the basement underneath an unshielded sewer line; walk-in cooler condenser was leaking into a bucket and was splashing onto containers of food; a black stagnant liquid was on the floor surrounding the back of the walk-in cooler and originated at a bucket contained above the ground sump pump; utensils were stored in a container of bleach on a shelf in the food preparation area with open spices; the food safety certified person was not present during all hours of operation; the facility did not have a Health Awareness Reporting Procedure for food employees; soil and grease were on the floors in the food preparation area; grease was on the wall in the food preparation area; toilet paper was stuck to a wall in a food storage area in the basement; there was a broken sheet of glass in the basement; a makeshift bucket ashtray in the basement was covered in cigarette butts.