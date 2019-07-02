It’s been 11 years since the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act was signed into law and smoking was banned in the workplace and public places. And yet in this edition of Clean Plates, patrons were found smoking in one facility, an employee was smoking in the bar area of another, there were cigarette butts in one basement, and the person in control of one premises had not bothered to post “No Smoking” signs.
On other fronts, there were live roaches inside a container of rice; mouse droppings were found on food containers and food trays; sewage water was flooding one facility and bacon was not being held at the required temperature.
There were also cats in a couple of facilities. So let’s dispel a myth: Domestic felines are not an effective pest control strategy. Sure, some cats will catch and kill mice — if they want. But, of greater concern is that their litter can carry toxoplasmosis, an infection caused by a parasite.
From June 15 to June 30, Philadelphia health inspectors closed at least 21 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
242 Market St.
22 violations, 8 serious
A dead mouse was found on the basement floor; cigarette butts were found in the basement area; there was stagnant black and brown sludge water in the basement; there was no hot water available at the hand wash sink in the front service area; an open employee’s beverage container was found in the front service area; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; the handwash sink in the warewash area was blocked by boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use; the food safety certified individual was not initially present; the Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; there was a leak under the three compartment sink, a large catch basin with water in it was underneath; there was residue and debris accumulation on the floor surfaces underneath the trash cabinet in the front service area; debris was found along the floor perimeters of the warewash area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 27.
3905 Kensington Ave.
12 violations, 4 serious
Live roaches were inside the rice container under the cold prep unit; dead roaches were under the three-basin sink; there were uncovered foods at the bottom of cold prep unit; eggs were not held at the required temperature; there was a leak under the three-basin sink; food stored in the deep freezer was not date marked; there was clutter in the restroom; there was a burn out light under the exhaust hood.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 28.
431 South St.
8 violations, 3 serious
Patrons were smoking in prohibited areas; the person in control of premises had not posted "No Smoking" signs; the food safety certified individual was not present; an adequate supply of hot water was not provided at the toilet room hand washing sinks; there was soil accumulation inside the kitchen ice machine and on the kitchen floor surfaces; fruit flies were in the kitchen and the toilet room areas.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 27.
216 South St.
5 violations, 2 serious
A food employee was smoking in the bar area; fresh mouse droppings were found on the floor surfaces in the second level bar area; fruit flies were in the basement storage area and in the interior refuse storage area; the food safety certified person was not initially present; adequate splash protection was not provided between the kitchen hand washing sink and the manual warewashing sink.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 27.
119 South St.
12 violations, 4 serious
Fresh mouse droppings were on the floor in the basement storage area; fruit flies were in the basement storage area, in the bar areas, and in the kitchen food preparation area; there was standing water on the floor in the basement storage area; a medicine bottle was found on the same shelf as food and food service articles in the kitchen food preparation area; soap and sanitary towels were not provided at the bar hand washing sink; soil had accumulated on the exterior equipment surfaces in the bar areas; a drain line was leaking onto the floor in the basement storage area; the utility sink in the basement was clogged; hood filters had an accumulation of grease; there was unused equipment and unnecessary storage items in the basement and rear bar area; chemicals were stored above and on the same shelf with food, equipment, and single service articles in the food preparation and bar areas.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 27.
119 S 39th St.
11 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings were on food containers and food trays inside the walk-in cooler; bacon was not held at the required temperature; there was uncovered food inside the refrigerator including sliced tomatoes, potato salad, and chicken; an employee’s open beverage container was in a food preparation area; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, was not date marked; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; common bowls or food containers without handles were in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; single use items were not properly inverted.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 26.
2225 Ridge Ave.
8 violations, 2 serious
Flies, fruit flies, mice and cats were found in the food facility along with a litter box with cat feces in it; a certified food handler was not present at time of the inspection; gaps were found under the side exit doors; door sweeps were not installed; doors without screening were open; the dish drying rack was not an approved variety; water ice buckets were reused to store ice in deep freezer; there were wooden dunnage racks; the toilet facility fixtures were not clean; Unused cooking equipment including a cold-hold unit, griddle and deep fryer were present in the prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 25.
1916 Welsh Rd. Unit 5
4 violations, 2 serious
Pepper cabbage in the display case was not held at the required temperature; the food safety certified person was not present during all hours of operation; moist wiping cloths were lying on warewash sink and not stored in sanitizing solution; the refrigerator in the prep area observed not working.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 25.
50 N 19th St.
9 violations, 5 serious
The food safety certified person is operating while preparing foods that are not in temperature, without having soap on the unit, without holding foods on ice as required; a rice cooker was sitting outside of the unit on top of the generator; all cold food items were not held at a required temperature; the food safety certified person did not have on a hair restraint; there was food debris and dirt on the lid of the cold box refrigeration unit.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 25.
429 South St.
18 violations, 9 serious
Fresh mouse droppings were on the floors in the food preparation area, underneath the three-compartment sink, and on floors in the basement where food is stored; there were gnawed open packets of rodenticide, mouse droppings, and excessive clutter throughout the basement; shrimp and calamari were not held at the required temperature; food was stored in the basement underneath an unshielded sewer line; walk-in cooler condenser was leaking into a bucket and was splashing onto containers of food; a black stagnant liquid was on the floor surrounding the back of the walk-in cooler and originated at a bucket contained above the ground sump pump; utensils were stored in a container of bleach on a shelf in the food preparation area with open spices; the food safety certified person was not present during all hours of operation; the facility did not have a Health Awareness Reporting Procedure for food employees; soil and grease were on the floors in the food preparation area; grease was on the wall in the food preparation area; toilet paper was stuck to a wall in a food storage area in the basement; there was a broken sheet of glass in the basement; a makeshift bucket ashtray in the basement was covered in cigarette butts.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 24.
2643 Germantown Ave.
18 violations, 1 serious
There was residue on the surfaces of the toilet; a cat, a dirty litter box and cat food were found in the facility; there was no soap available at the handwash sink in the restroom; raw wood shelving, which are not smooth and easily cleanable, was being used to support equipment; there were cardboard lining on some shelving in the refrigerator; a domestic microwave was in the back storage room; there was dust on the surfaces of shelving; a backflow prevention device and utility sink were not found; the handwash sink in the restroom did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or an air drying device; the pre-packaged food facility was operating without food license; the person in control of premises had not posted "No Smoking" signs; the back two rooms were filled with construction materials, the floors were covered in dust and debris; dust was on the floors in the retail area; debris and cobwebs were found in the basement.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 24.
5143 Baltimore Ave.
13 violations, 5 serious
Cockroaches, flies and mouse feces were found throughout the facility; there was unwrapped cheese and uncovered peppers, onions and mac & cheese in the refrigerator; a food employee was seen touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands; an accumulation of grease and food debris was found on and outer sides of the flat top grill and deep fryer, baking sheets and toaster oven; there was an accumulation of food debris observed in refrigerator; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, including potatoes, and mac prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, were not date marked with date it was prepared; non commercial equipment including a toaster oven, toaster and refrigerator were found in the facility; there was no utility sink.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 21.
2560 Aramingo Ave.
5 inspections, 1 serious
Sewage water was flooding the entire facility; the Person in Charge failed to notify the Department of an imminent health hazard and cease operations; sanitarian responded to complaint for flooding in flood facility; there was pooled grey water under warewash sink and by beverage tower; there was debris and residue on the food prep surfaces including counters, beverage service area, milk shake machine, inside cabinetry, walk-in box floors; the handwash sink in the men’s restroom was not properly caulked.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 20.
8705 Germantown Ave.
13 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings were found on the lower shelving of storage shelving by the office floor perimeter; the facility was storing food equipment including a prep table and food including onions in unapproved area; the facility was storing items under plastic roofing in rear area; food, including samosas, was not held at a required temperature; the food safety certified person was not there at all times; there was black residue and pink slime on the interior of the ice machine; the facility washes fruits and vegetables in a three-bay sink where it is not protected from contamination and the sink lacks an air-gap; heavy food debris was found on the outside and inside of food equipment including a microwave, blender and steam table; heavy food debris was found on top perimeter of large sandwich prep unit and on the doors and sides of unit; a standing inoperable unit in the kitchen was used to store dried food had food debris on lower shelving; an uncovered trash receptacle in the toilet room used by female customers.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 20.
2035 N 63rd St.
9 violations, 6 serious
Mouse droppings and flies were found throughout the establishment; chicken, deli meat, and tomatoes food were not held at the required temperature; grinder sink was being used as a food prep sink at time of inspection; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meat and pasta, located in the undercounter refrigerator and walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date they were opened.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 19.
2241 N Front St.
13 violations, 2 serious
There was mold in the three-bay sink; the facility did not have sanitizer; the Magic Chef freezer, Tiger rice cooker, box used to store egg rolls, rice cooker, grey plastic racks , soda crates used for elevation, warewash sink and wok stove were not safety certified; the square corners three-bay sink was not approved; there were barewood shelves that were not smooth and easily cleanable; the walk-in box was not operating; shopping bags and cardboard box were used for food storage; the person in control of premises had not posted “No Smoking” signs; cracked floor tiles were found in the warewash area and storage area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 18.
5201 Walnut St.
5 violations, 2 serious
Chicken kabobs and chicken wings were not held at required temperatures; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deep freezer, were not date marked with the date they were prepared; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there was an unapproved refrigerator, deep freezer and domestic microwave in the facility.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 18.
122 S 12th St.
8 violations, 2 serious
Potentially hazardous food was not held at the required temperature; food employees were not wearing hair restraints or beard restraints; the garbage grinder was installed on a wall-mounted, shallow-basin sink; black residue, pink slime were on the interior of the ice machine bin in seams near the top; food debris was found in the rinse compartment of the warewashing sinks; there was debris on the floors.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 18.
2000 E Venango St.
16 violations, 4 serious
A cardboard box that was was not smooth and easily cleanable was used to store plantains, onions, and potatoes in the retail area; a single use plastic spoon was being reused for at the coffee station; soda crates were being used for elevation in the retail area and cardboard lining shelves in the retail refrigerator and storage area were not smooth and easily cleanable; dirt residue was on the plastic shelf liners in the retail refrigerators; there were gaps/holes around the utility lines in the rear storage area that were not sealed; damaged floor tiles were in the rear storage area; chemicals found in the food prep area were stored on the same shelf with juice boxes; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meats and cheeses that were located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; the food safety certified person was not present; due to a change of ownership, the food establishment licensee and operation changes required submission of a Plan Review Application.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 18.
65 W Chelten Ave.
6 violations, 2 serious
A food safety certified person was not present; there were uncovered deli meat in the deli case; water ice scoops were found in standing water; unapproved shelving was found in the rear storage area; there were water damaged ceiling tiles in the restroom; a sticky residue was on the floors in the rear area.
The establishment has been ordered closed by the Court of Common Pleas. The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 17.
1402 Ridge Ave.
30 violations, 9 serious
Mouse droppings were found on food storage shelving and under the register; an adult roach was crawling on the sliding door of the chest freezer, and dead flies were on the door of the ice cream display case; there was visible physical evidence of mouse droppings, flies and roaches throughout the facility; heavy grease had accumulated on exterior surfaces of the grease trap; pizzas, sliced tomatoes, cut lettuce, cheeses including ricotta and shredded mozzarella, and cooked chicken were not held at required temperatures; repackaged salads including macaroni, seafood, and potato, in the customer area were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; raw foods were stored on and above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler; employee cell phones were on top of a cutting board in the food prep area; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods including chicken and rice, prepared in the food facility, located in the walk-in cooler, were not date marked; a food safety certified person was not present; bulk food containers were not labeled.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 17.