Jeopardy fans, can you name all reportable foodborne illnesses? In a Philly restaurant, a food safety certified individual could not.
In case you are wondering, they are Salmonella, Shigella, E. coli, Norovirus, and hepatitis A.
It is a sign of the times when inspectors find accumulated trash, human feces, needles and a severe fly infestation in the outdoor dumpster area at a facility in Kensington. But, there is no excuse for not keeping the area clean.
Inspectors also found a garbage grinder that was sparking, rust on a flat grill, cockroaches crawling on the walls, mice, flies and a dog in a food prep area.
There were some familiar names this time around, including Boston Market, Cinnabon, 7-Eleven, Quik Stop, Cosi and Chestnut Hill Academy.
From Aug. 30 to Sept. 16, Philadelphia health inspectors closed at least 31 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
4600 City Ave. Floor 1
3 violations, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not present; mouse droppings were found by the side of the walk-in cooler, and under the three compartment sink in warewash area; there were water-stained ceiling tiles in the waiting room and the bathroom area and cracked floor tiles in warewash area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 13.
1601 Washington Ave.
16 violations, 6 serious
There were live German cockroaches in the kitchen, behind drying racks near the ware washing, behind pipes by the three compartment sink and in the seams of the and at the beverage bar shelving area; house flies were found in the food preparation area; there was a domestic reach-in freezer; the hot water dispenser, used for tea, was leaking; the handle to reach-in refrigerator is missing; an employee's open beverage container was observed in a food preparation area, an uncovered cup was observed being stored next to a rice cooker; the handwashing sink in the back of the food preparation area was not working; the food facility lacks sanitizer test strips to monitor sanitizer concentration; there was no drain board or adequate storage shelving to allow for storage of soiled and/or clean items before and after cleaning at the warewash sink. washed equipment wasbeing stored on buckets.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 16.
4200 Kensington
9 violations, 2 serious
There were live and dead roaches in the deep freezer nearest to prep area, under shelving above sandwich prep unit and on floor surfaces; grease accumulation was found behind /below filters on mechanical hood; there was encrusted grease residue around the pole support below griddle in prep area; pooled water was in the sandwich prep unit; there was debris accumulation inside of the slicer on bottom in opening not on the food contact surface; ice accumulation was found in freezers; the person in charge was not able to provide documentation that pastelitos foods are from an approved source; deli meat rounds and cheeses; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the display case and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; there were unapproved, porous ceiling tiles in the food preparation area; the floor-wall base coving was missing in some areas throughout the facility; floor panels were not tightly sealed in prep area
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 16.
1050 E Lycoming St.
7 violations, 4 serious
The person in charge was not properly using commissary facilities; water for handwashing was not provided at the time of inspection, the tank was empty and was not filled prior to opening and preparing food items; a food employee did not follow proper handwash procedures due to the lack of water; uncooked Pastelitos, deli meat, chicken kabobs and raw sausages were not held at the required temperature; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there were unapproved domestic refrigerator/freeze, igloo coolers, coffee pot and food containers in use.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 16.
1526 Ritner St.
23 violations, 11 serious
A food employee was touching ready-to-eat food with her bare hands; the facility did not have a three-compartment sink; the food employee was washing and not sanitizing utensil in the handwash sink; the person in-charge stated that food is being washed in the mop sink located in the basement area and that the mop sink was also being used for hand washing; the ceiling above the bread crumb making machine in the basement area was unfinished; there was black residue and pink slime on the interior of the ice machine bin; a couple of house and fruit flies were in the food preparation and toilet room areas; lights in the basement kitchen and ice making machine area were not shielded from breakage; the kitchen in the basement area had no hood above the stove; the facility had an unapproved kitchen in the basement area; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 13.
3001 Kensington Ave.
26 violations, 10 serious
There was accumulated trash, human feces, needles and a severe fly infestation in the outdoor dumpster area, side walk and parking lot; there was debris, spilled food and dead flies on retail shelving throughout the facility; hot water was not available at the handwash sink in the front ice cream station; there were 21 donuts from an unapproved upstairs operation for sale in the retail area; an open package of food was observed on the retail shelving; flies were on food-contact surfaces including cutting boards, clean utensils/containers, microwave surfaces; individual containers of food which were labelled “not for individual retail sale” were on sale; the dumpster was overflowing and not kept closed; there was accumulated debris, grease, dead flies and residue throughout the facility; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not disassembled and washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; the ice cream scoop was stored in stagnant water; cutting boards had deep scratches and discoloration, not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing; turkey, ham and cheese sandwiches, milk, salad dressings and sauces were not stored at the required temperature; chemicals were stored above and on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the front ice cream area with chocolate syrup in the handwash sink cabinet and in the food prep area on breading and by sauces; the toaster was directly next to the handwash sink and exposed to splash contamination; there was heavy ice accumulation in the freezer.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 13.
625 W Clearfield St.
22 violations, 10 serious
Employees were unable to utilize the handwash sink in the food prep area; owner states there is a “short in the electrical of the garbage grinder, causing sparks;” cockroaches were crawling on the wall and warewashing sink in the food prep area, there were flies throughout the facility, especially in the rear storage area where bags of trash are stored; there were rodent droppings on the rear storage and retail area shelving; there was a cat in the food prep area; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; eggs, cut lettuce and mayonnaise were not held at the required temperature; there were severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items on retail area shelving area; expired baby food items were found on retail area shelving; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the deli display case, were not marked with the date they were opened; ice accumulation was found on chest freezers throughout the facility; the toilet room area was not accessible during inspection due to “missing keys;” flooring throughout the food prep and retail areas was in disrepair.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 13.
1529 Spring Garden St.
28 violations, 15 serious
A fly landed on the food contact surfaces in the food prep area; the front door of the food facility was open without a protective screen, and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; pizzas were not held at the required temperature; opened commercially processed deli meats, and food prepared in the facility including cooked bacon, sausage, chicken, boiled eggs, Scrapple, located in the cold prep unit and the walk-in cooler, were not marked with the date they were opened; a employee was wiping a knife on apron their between use; there was food residue on the food contact surfaces of the dough mixer; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; toasters, a microwave, and colanders were not approved; the facility was re-using plastic food bags and containers to store other food items; there was a damaged/defective walk-in freezer door and refrigerator that was not currently not in use; the cold prep unit was not maintaining potentially hazardous foods at the required temperature; employees were not following proper warewashing procedures; ready-to-eat foods including deli meats, cut lettuce, cooked foods were stored in reused plastic food packaging/bags; surfaces are not clean and unable to be sanitized; an employee was towel drying multi-use containers instead of air drying; an employee did not rinse multi-use dishes and utensils prior to being sanitized; cigarettes were found on the shelving unit above the cold prep unit in the food prep area; food, grease, and other debris observed on the floors under the equipment in the food prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 13.
1413 W Erie Ave.
27 violations, 6 serious
Mouse feces were found throughout the establishment including along floor perimeters, on shelving and inside/on food equipment surfaces; flies were found in the front retail area; dead flies were on equipment surfaces including inside the retail refrigeration units; fruit flies were in the rear restroom area; sticky fly strips were over equipment and shelving in the food prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; the front door was kept open without proper screening to prevent the entry of pests; the person in charge lacked knowledge of the food borne illness information and employee health policy; there was no hot water at the handwash sinks in the food prep area and restroom; there were no paper towels at the handwash sink in the food prep area; the handwash sinks and the food prep sink had soiled surfaces; the handwash sink in the food prep area and the food prep sink were used for storage and blocked by various items; beverages were not elevated six inches off of the ground in the rear storage area where mouse feces were found; a bulk trash can with a tight-fitting lid for proper storage and disposal of garbage/recyclables, was not found; there was accumulated trash and litter in the front store area; there were perforated ceiling tiles through the food prep area which were not smooth and easily cleanable; there was missing/damaged coved base; wall surfaces were damaged.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 12.
255 S Camac St.
14 violations, 6 serious
Black and white residue and an winged insect were in plastic containers in cold prep refrigerator; water was dripping onto the ice from pink slime on plastic plate inside the ice machine; black residue was found in the interior nozzle of beverage guns; gnats/fruit flies were in the 1st floor toilet room; the food safety certified person was not present; broken glass was on floor in basement bar; stagnant water was on the sub-basement floor; water was on the floor in the basement delivery area; handwashing aids were found at warewashing sinks; no sign or poster posted at the handwash sinks in the basement bar & basement toilet rooms to remind food employees to wash their hands; the handwash sinks in the basement bar, bar, basement toilet rooms and 2nd floor toilet room did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; there was no soap at the handwash sink in the bar; there was rust on the flat grill; the outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 12.
3714 Spruce St.
12 violations, 4 serious
Live and dead roaches were found in the kitchen, on the rack where open container of broccoli were stored along with other food ingredients and food contact surfaces; fresh mouse droppings were in the kitchen in several areas, and along floor perimeter; drain flies were in the dining area and in warewashing area; an insect control device located in prep area over where the rice cookers were operating, had the potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; the interior of all refrigeration units had a buildup of old food debris; chicken and eggs were not held at the required temperature; there was uncovered food in several refrigeration units; food was stored in plastic shopping bags; there was a buildup of food debris by the dump sink, and inside the warewashing unit; there was low grout, and cracked floor tiles throughout kitchen, with food debris observed inside of low grout areas.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 12.
5800 Cedar Ave.
22 violations, 7 serious
A dead fly was found in a container of noodles inside of the walk-in cooler and another in the deep fryer; there were mice feces on all food preparation tables and shelves, on all shelves in the storage area, all shelves at the point of sale counter, on top of the cold-holding unit, on floors in the walk-in cooler and on floors throughout the establishment; dead flies were on shelves inside the walk-in cooler and inside the Snapple refrigeration unit; dead roaches were on shelving above the ware washing sink; a dead roach was in the large empty rice cooker and one on frame in the walk-in cooler; flies were in the food preparation area; dead roaches were on shelving above the ware washing sink and on glue trap under the table next to the walk-in cooler; insect sprays were in the food preparation area; moldy onion were in bowl on food preparation table; the cutting board was soiled and had deep scratches; employee medicines were stored in the food preparation area, and were not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; the reach-in freezer was used for personal use and was soiled and a potential rodent harborage area; a single-service meat packaging tray was found in the ware washing sink for reuse; there was food debris and grease on exterior of the deep fryer, on wok station; debris was found inside of the cold-holding unit and on shelves inside of the walk-in unit; food items were not covered inside of the walk-in unit; noodles observed stored directly in plastic shopping bag inside of the cold-holding unit; dishes/utensils were being cleaned without the aid of sanitizer.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 11.
4200 Kensington
25 violations, 7 serious
There was a dog in the prep area and the retail area, two to three flies were in the prep area, live baby roaches were found throughout prep area/behind cold units, dead roaches were found throughout facility prep area and front retail, a dying roach was on the spice rack in the prep area, mouse feces were on inner ledges of retail shelving; dead bugs were in the snack storage shelving, ice cream freezer unit and Philadelphia water ice buckets; dead roaches were in the deli display case; the food safety certified person was not present; there was no soap, paper towels and toilet tissue in the restroom; no paper towels were found at the prep area hand sink; milk and Pastillio were not held at the proper temperature; there was open poison (bait) on retail food shelving; there was no basement access; freezers had frost accumulation, there was a leak inside prep area cold unit and white freezer unit in prep area; unapproved, porous ceiling tiles were found in the food preparation area; there were water stained ceiling tiles throughout the facility.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 10.
1700 Market St.
7 violations, 2 serious
Two live German Cockroaches were seen in the downstairs catering preparation area; three dead German cockroaches were found, two downstairs in the catering preparation area and one by the checkout counter. food debris was found throughout the basement including on the walls and ceiling; in the catering preparation area, walk-in cooler; chicken, beef, ham, sliced tomatoes, sundried tomato spread, mayo, cheeses at the downstairs catering cold holding were not held at the required temperature; a food employees was donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; the garbage grinder was not working; the handsink in the basement faucet was loose; gaskets at the upstairs checkout counter were not in good repair; the cold holding unit at the downstairs preparation area had a leak.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 10.
6375 Lebanon Ave.
9 violations, 2 serious
Pizza was not held at the required temperature; a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use soap and/or warm water; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; there was no cold water at the handwash sinks in food prep areas; there were soiled dishes in all three-compartment sinks; single use containers were not properly inverted; a light in the storage area were not shielded from breakage.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 9.
1455 Franklin Mills Cir. Spc 704
9 violations, 3 serious
Flies were found in the rear and front food prep areas, especially under the front prep area hand sink; the food safety certified individual was not present; a stack of souffle cups was stored next to the front hand sink without a splash guard; the person in charge was unable to name all reportable foodborne illnesses; a mop, broom, and dustpan were found to be in contact with the floor in the rear near the mop sink; CO2 tanks were not secured; boxes of food were found on the floor of the rear food prep area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 9.
500 W Willow Grove Ave.
4 violations, 2 serious
There was no hot water at all of the handwashing sinks in all prep area, warewashing areas and restrooms; hoagies were not held at the required temperature; There was some food debris in the prep and dining areas.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 9.
172 W Norris St.
14 violations, 7 serious
A food employee was observed touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands while preparing sandwiches; the handwash sink in the prep area was blocked by a blended and not accessible at all times for employee use; the handwash sink in the restroom area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the employee restroom; the garbage grinder was improperly installed on shallow basin handsink; the steam table was not operable and not in use at time of inspection; the variety of freezers were not approved; exhaust duct penetration in ceiling tile located above the exhaust hood was not sealed; there was unused equipment in rear storage area including larger three-compartment sink; flooring inside walk-in unit had defective surfaces and was not easily cleanable; there were unnecessary items present in rear storage area near walk-in unit; the filter on the hood unit was missing.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 9.
1147 W Tioga St.
20 violations, 11 serious
There was a heavy accumulation of debris on floor in the food prep area; pooled, black water was found in several areas in the basement; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; there was no sign or poster at the handwash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands; the food facility person in charge was not able to provide documentation that packaged fresh fruit juices with cut fruit were from an approved source; containers of bread were stored in three-basin warewashing sink; three-basin warewashing sink was visibly soiled; the garbage grinder was not functioning; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by chemicals including scented Clorox bleach, Windex, Fabulosa, and Black Jack Insecticide, an extension cord, and open bag of sugar, and was not accessible at all times for employee use; deli meat was not held at the required temperature; food was not protected from contamination: raw food items including chicken wings were stored uncovered in the reach-in freezer and deli meats, cheese and cut peppers in the deli display case; the slicer had a heavy accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 9.
43 E Snyder Ave.
9 violations, 3 serious
House flies were seen in the kitchen area; fruit flies were found in the bar area; there were fresh mouse droppings in the bar area along the perimeter of floor; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; a food employee was drinking from an unlidded cup in the food preparation area; the shelves in the walk-in cooler observed to be rusty; there was no hot water at the sink in the female toilet area; the freezer chest is not approved equipment; galvanized material was underneath the exhaust hood in the rear food preparation area; CO2 tanks in the rear food preparation area were not secured; the handwash sink in the kitchen area is loose; water damaged ceiling tiles were in the kitchen area; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 7.
817 E Snyder Ave.
6 violations, 1 serious
There was raw sewage found in the basement; cooked fried chicken was stored in cardboard box; there was visible physical evidence of fly activity in the prep, cooking, and warewashing areas; one bay of the three-bay sinks was used to store items; trash was being stored in prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 5.
1415 S 21St.
10 violations, 4 serious
Flies were found in the establishment; the facility was engaged in active food preparation without a three-compartment sink for properly washing utensils; they were cutting melons for sale in small bowls, sausages, deli meat, cheese and buns were found; an ice scoop was found with the handle embedded in drinking ice; the person in charge did not know the symptoms of foodborne illnesses; the rear outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the toilet room door was propped wide open; there was a mop in a bucket.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 5.
1601 Cherry St. Ste 120
16 violations, 8 serious
The majority of the food items located in refrigeration units were not held at the required temperature; the food safety certified person was aware of the refrigeration issue and still allowed the business to operate and use the non-operational refrigeration units; the facility was been issued voluntary closure orders until refrigeration units were fixed and approval was given by the department; there were molded slices of cheese in the reach-in refrigerator; white residue and food debris including from lettuce were inside and along the sanitize basin of the three-basin sink; butter containers were being reused to store other food items; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; mold was on the wall at the three-basin sink; food items including cheese were not marked with the date they were opened and removed from the original packaging; open bait package was found on the floor under the shelf in the storage closet; the ventilation attachments in the facility had dust accumulation.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 5.
1923 Kinsey St.
18 violations, 3 serious
Two dead mice were found on traps in utility closets; open rodent bait packs were on floor surface on the side of ice machine at bar; leaks were found under all sinks including large three compartment sink, small three compartment sink, and handwashing sink; the floor/wall juncture at the outside and inside bars and the floor/wall junctures inside electrical closet observed not sealed with a cove finish; there were several open utility pipes going through walls and floor; the large three compartment sink was not properly sealed to wall; there were several holes in wall surfaces in kitchen areas especially under three compartment sink, steam table, and next to ice machine at bar; the floor surfaces behind bar and under steam table were severely cracked; old equipment including an ice machine was stored in basement; the wall panel above the refrigeration was not tightly sealed; the person in charge of premises had not posted the appropriate warning signs regarding the dangers of consuming alcoholic beverages during pregnancy.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 4.
920 N 42nd St.
15 violations; 5 serious
Expired baby food from April was on shelf in retail area; flies were seen in the prep and retail area; there were dead insects, dust and debris on the floor of the storage, basement and restroom areas; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the restroom area was empty; foods including deli meats, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce were uncovered in display case at time of inspection; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli display, was not date marked; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there was an unapproved hood over the grill; there was ice build-up inside the reach-in freezer; the sink was not properly sealed to the wall in restroom; there was a leak in the bottom of the cold hold; the kick plate was not properly attached to cold hold; cutting boards were found with deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; there was a domestic microwave in the facility
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 4.
5205 Walnut St.
9 violations, 3 serious
The cooking oil in the deep fryers was very dark and needed to be replaced; there were house and drain flies in the food prep area; the flat top grill had an accumulation of crusted food residue; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including cut fruits, prepared in the food facility located in refrigerator were not date marked with the dates they were prepared; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraint; there were non commercial deep and reach-in freezers in the facility; there was a domestic microwave; a utility sink was not found.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Sept. 4.
43 E Snyder Ave.
30 violations, 10 serious
Flies were found throughout the facility; a dead roach was on the food preparation area floor; a fly strip was located in the ware washing area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; there was grease accumulation, food debris, and black residue around the floor perimeters and under equipment in the food preparation area; black residue was on the bar area floor; there were cracks and holes in walls throughout the establishment; deli meats and cheeses, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; repackaged deli cheeses in the cold prep unit and walk-in cooler were not marked with a use by date; a person in charge of the premises had not posted the appropriate warning signs regarding the dangers of consuming alcoholic beverages during pregnancy; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the food preparation area; the freezer chest was approved equipment; galvanized material was underneath the exhaust hood in the rear food preparation area; there was a defective cold prep unit in the food preparation area that did not maintain the required temperature; the CO2 tanks in the rear food preparation area were not secured; there was stagnant water in the bottom of bar area refrigeration units.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 3.
701 S 5th St.
25 violations, 8 serious
Mouse droppings were found along the floor perimeters of a basement closet, in a closet in the rear of the establishment, and in a corner of the prep area; there was an insect control device located in the prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; the drain pipes underneath the establishment’s three compartment warewash sink were clogged and the basins cannot properly drain; there is an accumulation of grease on a vent cover in the prep area; cheese sauce was not held at the required temperature; the paper towel dispensers at the handwash sink in the basement warewash area and in the prep area were empty; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; the handwash sink in the prep area was blocked by a pot and not accessible at all times for employee use; the person in control of premises had not posted “No Smoking” signs; food employees were not wearing hair restraints such as nets or hats; the three compartment warewash sink in the basement warewash area was not fully sealed to the wall; debris was found inside of the three compartment warewash sinks in the basement warewash area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 3.
521 S Broad St. Spc 2
4 violations, 3 serious
Fruit flies were harboring around the ice cream machines; a person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the front food preparation area; working containers in food preparation area, used for storing chemicals taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Sept. 3.
1900 W Girard Ave.
9 violations, 1 serious
There were rusty, chipped/peeling paint on the food prep area ceiling; there were utility pipe penetration, gaps and holes in food prep area ceiling that were not properly sealed; raw wooden steps were leading into the basement area; debris and grime were present along rear area and food prep area floor perimeters; static dust was present on the restroom area ventilation fan cover; the food safety certified handler was not present; there was dust on the shelves inside the rear area refrigeration unit; a backflow prevention device was not observed at the water main inlet line water meter in the basement area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Sept. 3.
Non-permanent location
11 violations, 6 serious
There were flies in the food truck; water was not available at the handwash sink; a food employee was seen touching ready-to-eat food including rolls with bare hands; food employees were seen donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; a food employee did not wash hands between changing tasks; the food safety certified person was not present at the start of inspection; the handwash sink was blocked by various items and not accessible at all times for employee use; sponges were being used to clean food contact surfaces; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of food were not available or readily accessible.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Aug. 30.