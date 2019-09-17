A dead fly was found in a container of noodles inside of the walk-in cooler and another in the deep fryer; there were mice feces on all food preparation tables and shelves, on all shelves in the storage area, all shelves at the point of sale counter, on top of the cold-holding unit, on floors in the walk-in cooler and on floors throughout the establishment; dead flies were on shelves inside the walk-in cooler and inside the Snapple refrigeration unit; dead roaches were on shelving above the ware washing sink; a dead roach was in the large empty rice cooker and one on frame in the walk-in cooler; flies were in the food preparation area; dead roaches were on shelving above the ware washing sink and on glue trap under the table next to the walk-in cooler; insect sprays were in the food preparation area; moldy onion were in bowl on food preparation table; the cutting board was soiled and had deep scratches; employee medicines were stored in the food preparation area, and were not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; the reach-in freezer was used for personal use and was soiled and a potential rodent harborage area; a single-service meat packaging tray was found in the ware washing sink for reuse; there was food debris and grease on exterior of the deep fryer, on wok station; debris was found inside of the cold-holding unit and on shelves inside of the walk-in unit; food items were not covered inside of the walk-in unit; noodles observed stored directly in plastic shopping bag inside of the cold-holding unit; dishes/utensils were being cleaned without the aid of sanitizer.