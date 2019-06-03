Mouse droppings were on the floor in the food preparation and warewashing area; the sanitizer solution bucket in use had a thick black residue that was sticky; there was a rag screwed to a wall that was in continuous use for hand drying; there was an old sliced avocado in a cold holding unit that was used for storage; there were multiple cold holding units that were not in good repair and had been repurposed for storage; the person in charge could not produce records showing the raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen as required in the Philadelphia Food Code before service; the food preparation sink had a wooden board across the top of the sink that was holding a rice cooker and had disposable bowls and lids inside the food preparation sink; raw fish for sushi, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the freezer and cold holding display, was not date marked; sushi with raw fish were served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request, however a written consumer advisory on the menu, table tent, or placard, was not provided to the consumer; the food facility had sushi rice pH logs that ended documentation on May 6th and had not been maintained until the current date; there was a domestic George Foreman grill; grease accumulation was on the walls.