Philadelphia health inspectors know how to identify the different life stages of various types of roaches. It’s part of their job.
So it should come as no surprise that in this edition of Clean Plates they found the little critters crawling in hoagie wrapping paper, along walls, in an electric outlet, and behind exposed wooden beams.
They also found a cat in a kitchen, thick black residue in a sanitizer solutions bucket, pink slime in an ice machine, warm eggs, broken refrigerators, expired milk and food facilities without hot water.
From May 15 to May 31, inspectors closed at least 28 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
618 S 52nd St.
16 violations, 6 serious
Mouse feces was found around the bulk food container; under the storage table holding dinner ware, on plates under a table and in corners of food prep area; the deep fryer and frying baskets had an accumulation of food residue; the oil in the deep fryer was very dark and cloudy; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the toilet room was empty; a Person in Charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; a dish of cooked chicken found in the refrigerator and a dish of rice on prep table were uncovered; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, were not date marked with dates they were cooked; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there was an unlidded waste receptacle in food prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 30.
1518 Chestnut St.
13 violations, none serious
Fruit flies were found harboring near the potatoes, lemon and ginger and near the mop storage area, drain flies were near the mop storage as well, one house fly was flying around the back of the facility near the employee toilet rooms area, moths were on the walls in the back of the facility; an insect control devices located in dry storage area had the potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; the proper cooling methods were not used for potentially hazardous foods, including soup which was cooled at room temperature on the food preparation table; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food; clean food equipment being stored wet, and not in a manner to allow air drying... wet nesting; cutting boards had with deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; the facility was using posters for shelf liner.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 31.
8 N 18th St.
13 violations, 7
Hot water was not available; the interior surfaces of the storage holding area, where drinking ice is stored, is unclean; debris was found in the corners; a food employee was seen touching ready-to-eat food including cherries with their bare hands; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; there was a menu change that had occurred, the vendor was preparing and serving green smoothies that contained leafy greens; cut watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, and kale were not held at the required temperature; the food safety certified person was not present during the entire inspection; an employee's open beverage container was found in a food preparation area; drinking ice was stored in an unapproved area; spoons were stored in soiled, stagnant water, below the required temperature.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 31.
4501 Castor Ave.
13 violations, 2 serious
There were old mice feces on pizza boxes and plastic bags in front prep area; there was uncovered pepperoni stored in the walk-in cooler; a heavy accumulation of grease/food debris was found around the hot equipment including the fryers; there was an inoperable garbage grinder; the hot holding unit was defective; a person in charge was present at the food facility during all hours of operation; there were burned out lights under the pizza/breadstick hot unit exhaust hood; a Person in Charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 31.
947 Federal St.
16 violations, 4 serious
Mouse feces was on floors in the point-of-sale area and the floor near the hummus refrigerator; potentially hazardous food was not held at the required temperature; multiple refrigeration units were holding foods above the required temperature; prepackaged food including hummus was not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; there was an accumulation of ice in the chest freezers; food debris was found in the chest freezer; dust was on the fan covers in the reach-in refrigerator; there was a large trash can with water observed beneath the catch-basin under the stairs in the basement; water was on the floor in the toilet room; a leak was found at a drainage pipe beneath the warewashing sinks; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; the business phone was on the cutting board at the cold prep refrigerator; a cell phone was on the green cutting board next to the cold prep refrigerator.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 30.
1031 Spring Garden St.
24 violations, 11 serious
There were live roaches in several life stages found in the kitchen along the walls, in an electric outlet, and behind the exposed wooden beams above the three basin sink; the facility was preparing hot food despite written instruction from the Health Department that no hot food preparation was approved for this location; hot food was being prepared in the rear yard where there was no hand wash sink; carnitas, rice, and fried chicken were stored on a table without any type of temperature control, no time stamps were present for these foods; there was no hot water; there was a cat in the kitchen; deli meat, chorizo, seasoned shrimp, some cheeses, Crema, and hot dogs in a three-door refrigerator were not held at proper temperatures; there were two unapproved cans of Raid in the food facility; bulk food containers were not labeled with name of food; an employee was drinking a can of soda in the kitchen; there were no paper towels in the restroom or kitchen; the facility was not able to sanitize items at this time due to an absence of sink stoppers; there was too much clutter present in the rear yard and in the basement; water was pooling on wooden shelf in the basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 29.
3621 Emerald St.
6 violations, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not present at the start of inspection; a slight gap was found between the two back doors which did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals there was an unapproved domestic stove, microwave, refrigerator/freezer in the food prep area: there was a hot water delay at the handwash sink in the kitchen area; porous ceiling tiles were in the food prep area and an unfinished floor was found in the office, both were not smooth and easily cleanable; a broom was stored in direct contact with the floor instead of elevated on a utility rack.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 29.
812 N 12th St.
1 violation, 1 serious
A person with a valid food safety certificate was not present at time of inspection
The establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected on May 28.
1435 Spring Garden St.
11 violations, 4 serious
The mobile unit did not have running hot or cold water; the wastewater tank was leaking; there was condensation from the salad bar drop bin draining into a bucket instead of an approved wastewater tank; an uncovered container of fish observed in the cold holding area; shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, raw fish, and tzatziki sauce were held at unapproved temperatures; the thermometers were not available or readily accessible; windows were open without a protective screen/barrier to prevent the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; there were flies on the mobile unit; a food employee observed was not wearing effective hair restraints; beard restraints; the exhaust hood and grill were not properly sealed to the wall.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 28.
2300 Margaret St.
17 violations, 5 serious
The deli case was not in good repair and several food items including liverwurst, smoked turkey, roast beef and buffalo chicken were not held at required temperatures; a thermometer for internal food measurements was lacking; the garbage grinder was installed on a shallow-basin, wall-mounted sink; there was a unapproved domestic toaster oven and microwave in the prep area; grease was found on floors between cooking equipment; the dumpster lids were not tightly closed and trash was piled high; the toilet room vent was not functioning at the time of inspection; bare wood was in the kitchen area which was not smooth/easily cleanable; soda crates and milk crates were being used for elevation instead of approved shelving; there was no designated utility sink/mop sink to properly dispose of mop water.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 28.
2907 Kensington Ave.
24 violations, 6 serious
There was expired milk in the retail area; the facility was not approved to prepare food/hot food including those found on the fryer, steam table, meat slicer, stove and open food including deli meat, cheese, water ice; there was no handwash sink in the rear food prep area or in the front water ice station; the Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meat, located in the front deli case, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food items in the food prep area; there was dirt/food residue inside the freezer in the food prep area and on shelves in the retail refrigerator; the exhaust hood was non-operational; the front door was open and unscreened which does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the cardboard lining shelves in the retail area and refrigerator was not smooth and easily cleanable.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 28.
6301 Grays Ave.
12 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings was found on ledges in rear storage area, on floor perimeters inside of the storage closet; rodent bait and other debris found on floor perimeters including those behind shelving in rear storage area; flies were found throughout the facility including the prep, storage and retail areas; an indirectly drained food preparation sink for properly washing lettuce and tomatoes was not found; moist wiping cloths were in handwash sink in prep area; there was uncovered chicken in the refrigeration unit in rear area; about a dozen eggs on prep table were not held at the correct temperature; there was ice accumulation in refrigeration units; there was excess/unnecessary items in the rear storage area; water stains and holes were found on the ceiling in the prep, storage and retail areas; dust and other debris was found on floor perimeters in storage areas.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 28.
217 Chestnut St.
9 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the food preparation and warewashing areas; there were fruit flies in the dining and food preparation area; the handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a large container of soaking french fries and was not accessible at all times for employee use; cheeses were not held at the required temperature; thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food were not available or readily accessible; there was grease on the floors in the storage area underneath and next to oil drums; there were open burners in use with grease on walls and equipment in the downstairs food preparation area that did not have the required mechanical ventilation hood.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 24.
1 S Broad St. 2nd Floor
6 violations, 3 serious
The can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; a bottle of Motrin and and an employee cellphone were on the food prep counter; handbags, backpacks and other personal items were also on the food prep counter and stored in shelving units where food items are stored; wet mops were not elevated after use; food debris was found in the shared space hallway; there was water accumulation under the three-compartment sink; slime residue was found by the water heaters; missing ceiling tiles were in the shared hallway storage space.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 23.
432 E Cambria St.
13 violations, 4 serious
There was a live roach crawling in hoagie wrapping paper in the food prep area; a food employee working in the prep area was persistently sneezing, coughing, and/or runny nose; there was no paper towels in the restroom; an air vent was not observed in the restroom area; the basement steps were hazardous for the inspector; sinks were not sealed to the wall in prep area; there was a broken Pepsi unit in front retail area; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there was unapproved equipment including a meat slicer, refrigerator, freezer in the establishment at the time of the inspection; a general floor cleaning was needed under and around equipment in the food preparation area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 21.
104 Market St.
11 violations, 6 serious
Mouse droppings were on the floor in the food preparation and warewashing area; the sanitizer solution bucket in use had a thick black residue that was sticky; there was a rag screwed to a wall that was in continuous use for hand drying; there was an old sliced avocado in a cold holding unit that was used for storage; there were multiple cold holding units that were not in good repair and had been repurposed for storage; the person in charge could not produce records showing the raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen as required in the Philadelphia Food Code before service; the food preparation sink had a wooden board across the top of the sink that was holding a rice cooker and had disposable bowls and lids inside the food preparation sink; raw fish for sushi, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the freezer and cold holding display, was not date marked; sushi with raw fish were served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request, however a written consumer advisory on the menu, table tent, or placard, was not provided to the consumer; the food facility had sushi rice pH logs that ended documentation on May 6th and had not been maintained until the current date; there was a domestic George Foreman grill; grease accumulation was on the walls.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 20.
58 S 6th St.
2 violations, 2 serious
The food facility did not have hot water; foods including creamer, chicken salad, cheese, and hamburgers were not held at the required temperature.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 20.
420 W Olney Ave.
14 violations, 3 serious
There were roaches in the food prep, and retail area; a cat was in the food facility; cooked chicken, fish, and beef patties were being sold; the three-basin sink was not used for the proper washing, rinsing and sanitizing of dishes; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by various items and not accessible at all times for employee use; a food safety certified person not present, the ServSafe certificate had expired; prepackaged food was not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; common bowls or food containers without handles were in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; there were unnecessary items in the basement storage area; there was ice accumulation in the freezer.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 20.
1717 Arch St.
7 violations, 3 serious
Hot water was not available at any of the sinks in the food facility; pink slime was on the interior of the ice machine bin; food employees were putting on single use gloves without a prior hand wash; wiping cloths were lying on the storage racks where clean equipment is utensils/dishes are stored; there was a slow drain at the handwash sink in the warewashing area; dirt/debris was found along the floor perimeters in the warewashing area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 20.
701 Cobbs Creek Pkwy
1 violation, 1 serious
The food facility operator shall be the Person in Charge or shall designate a Person in Charge and shall ensure that a Person in Charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 20.
4062 L St.
8 violations, 1 serious
Fruit flies were found in front counter area, deli area and front of basement; there was no thermometer for the hot hold cabinet; the deli display case had cracked glass; there was unused equipment in warewashing area; soda crates were used for elevation; plywood was used for cutting boards; there was a leak at the water meter; there was water on the basement floor from water meter; there were cracked floor tiles in the food preparation area; water-damaged ceiling tiles were in the retail area; acoustic ceiling tiles with fissures were in the food prep area; the hand wash reminder sign was missing from prep area hand sink.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 18.
2859 N Mascher St.
12 violations, 5 serious
Fruit flies were in the rear food preparation area; a glue fly trap was hanging directly above the three-basin sink and above vases of beverages in the rear basement area; the handwash sink in the rear food preparation area was blocked by cardboard boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use; there was an ice scoop handle in direct contact with drinking ice in the residential cooler; black residue was found on the interior of the ice machine bin in the basement area; there were no paper towels at the hand washing sink in the rear bar area; soda crates were being used for elevation were not smooth and easily cleanable; aluminum foil was lining equipment in the rear food preparation area; cardboard was lining shelves in the refrigeration units; there was unapproved equipment including two chest freezers in basement area, one tiger rice cooker and one residential cooler; the basement area walk-in cooler and chest freezer were not operational; the refrigeration unit near the food preparation area was for personal use only; cardboard was used to cover ceiling surfaces in the basement area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 17.
2317 E Clearfield St.
19 violations, 7 serious
Flies were observed in the food prep area; water was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; there was an accumulation of dust on the vent cover in the restroom; the food safety certified person was not present; a food employee was seen touching ready-to-eat food including a roll with his bare hands; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meats and cheeses, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date it was opened; there was a domestic freezer in the rear; sanitizer test strips were not found in the facility at time of inspection; there was ice build-up in the reach-in freezer in rear area; a general cleaning was needed on the floor and wall surfaces in the rear, basement, and food prep area due to clutter, dust accumulation, and residue observed.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 17.
446 S 52nd St.
13 violations, 2 serious
Hot water was not present at all handwashing sinks; an unlidded overflowing waste receptacle was found in the food prep area; there were no paper towel in the toilet room; potentially hazardous opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meat and cheeses, located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; onions and potatoes were stored in a wooden box in the retail area; there was an unapproved drying rack and reach-in freezer; the deep freezer in the food preparation area was not working; there was a garbage grinder installed on shallow wall-mounted, hand sink.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 17.
1208 N Broad St.
17 violations, 9 serious
There was no hot water at the required temperature; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the food prep area was empty; chili beans, hot dogs, and hamburgers were not held at the proper temperature; mops were in a utility bucket and not elevated to properly air-dry; potentially hazardous foods including sliced tomatoes, cut lettuce, mayonnaise were stored in food prep area cold-hold unit/ice bath, were not held at the required temperature; the food slicer/chopper and the milkshake machine dispenser had and accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and were not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; a grease trap was not found at the three basin sink drain line; there was grease and other debris accumulation under cooking equipment; the mop sink was not clean; food debris was on the bottom shelving of a food prep area reach-in freezer; food and other debris was found along floor perimeters of the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer; there was static dust on walk-in cooler fan covers.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 16.
118 S 6th St. Trlr
1 violation, 1 serious
The food facility did not have hot water to effectively wash hands.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 16.
719 Jackson St.
14 violations, 3 serious
Dead roaches were found in the basement, kitchen and first floor classroom; hot water was not provided in several classrooms and restrooms; raw turkey was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor in the storage closets; there was an unapproved galvanized hood in the kitchen; an unapproved microwave oven and an unapproved two compartment warewash sink in the kitchen; there were damaged/cracked floor tiles in the kitchen; the temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper equipment temperatures were not calibrated and/or functioning properly in reach-in refrigerator; the food facility lacked test strips to monitor sanitizer concentration.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 16.
5604 Green St.
Mouse droppings were found inside the dough pans, on top of containers and on floor perimeters of the walk-in cooler, on all floor perimeters of the basement, basement steps, in the walk-in cooler on the floor and on the ledge next to the arcade games, and on the dough mixer in the basement; there was condensate leaking directly onto boxes of food in the walk-in cooler and into a bucket inside the cold holding unit under the pizza station; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor in the walk-in boxes; there mop sink was backed up; there were plastic soda crates being used for elevation of food throughout the facility, damaged tiles and surfaces observed in the walk-in cooler, the gasket on the walk-in cooler was not in good repair, the toilet in the restroom had liquid leaking from it and needed to be repaired; there were cracks and holes on the exterior of the walk-in box.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 15.