Bugs and mice are in full force in this edition of Clean Plates.
There was a live mouse in a trap, ants were found in rice containers, dead house flies were found in a bacon storage pan in a walk-in cooler, and roaches were everywhere.
On a more serious note, there were plenty of violations for food held in less that optimal conditions. Half a pot of spoiled rice was found in the rice cooker; a swollen creamer container with a June date was still in a display refrigerator; bacon, chicken strips, and steaks were left uncovered and food including pastelillos, tuna salad, chicken salad, macaroni and seafood salad were not held at the required temperature.
Food that is not properly refrigerated creates ideal conditions for Salmonella, the bacteria linked to food poisoning, to grow.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella causes 1 million foodborne illness cases every year in the U.S.
From July 1 to July 15, Philadelphia health inspectors closed at least 30 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
6161 Chestnut St.
8 violations, 2 serious
Food including bacon, chicken strips, and steaks were found uncovered in reach-in freezers and undercounter refrigerators; raw seasoned chicken was stored over ready-to-eat foods in the freezer; moist wiping cloths were lying on food prep counter and not stored in sanitizing solution; a scoop was stored in standing water; single use gloves were being used for multiple tasks without being changed, or not being discarded when damaged or soiled; heavy frozen condensation was found on the inside of reach-in freezer; cardboard boxes were being used for chips storage; a mop was not elevated to prevent harborage of rodents and insects.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 15.
3706 N Broad St.
13 violations, 5 serious
There was an insect control device located above chest freezer, an area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; the food safety certified person was not present; employee beverage was stored in cold prep refrigeration next to cut vegetables; there were uncovered foods stored in chest freezers throughout; uncovered raw chicken was stored in the walk-in cooler; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including cut melon, prepared in the food facility, located in the display case, was not date marked; domestic style chest freezers were found throughout the facility; there was heavy grease accumulation on the ventilation hood system; there was ice accumulation in some chest freezers; damaged floor tiles were fund in the food prep area; raw wood surfaces were next to warewashing sink.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 15.
1602 Spruce St.
4 violations, none serious
Fruit flies were on the wall surfaces in the front serving/prep area and in self-serve prep station area during time of inspection; proper indirect drain with air gap was not provided for the soda-gun drain line in the basement area; the soda-gun drain line in the front serving/prep area was in need of cleaning; damaged floor tiles were found at the steps leading to the kitchen; stained wall and ceiling surfaces were found near the counter top oven unit in the kitchen
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 14.
506 W Lehigh Ave.
31 violations, 11 serious
Mouse droppings were found on retail shelving in pet food area and ramen noodles area; ants were found in the coffee preparation area; Food including pastelillos, chicken, cheese, ham & cheese, pizza and buffalo, deli meats, sauces, tuna salad, chicken salad, and seafood salad, shellfish, milk, and eggs were not held at the required temperature; dust accumulation was found on the vent cover in the restroom; a sink was not sealed to the wall; the person in control of premises had not posted “No Smoking” signs; there was an unapproved warewash sink, refrigerated display case, cold-hold unit, preparation table, meat slicer, coffee machine, wire shelving and hot hold unit that were added to the facility, which was previously prepackaged only; the person in charge was not able to provide documentation that pastelillos are from an approved source; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 12.
49 E Snyder Ave
21 violations, 8 serious
Cold water was not available at the hand washing sink in the food preparation area; chicken and noodles were not cooled properly; the food safety certified individual was present at the start of the inspection; an open employee's beverage container was found in a food preparation area; uncovered foods were in the walk-in cooler; a food employee was sanitizing equipment without prior washing and rinsing; there was an unapproved domestic chest freezer, rice cooker, and microwave in the food preparation area; the cold prep unit condensate line drained into a plastic container inside unit; there was grindable food waste in food preparation area trash cans; black residue and grease were on the floor under and between cooking equipment; the dumpster was lacking one lid; unapproved buckets with bags were used as refuse containers.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 12.
5726 Baltimore Ave.
7 violations, 2 serious
The food safety certified person was not present; a hose and food residue were in handwash sink in prep area; a defective soap dispenser was above handwash sink in kitchen area; there was leakage under the handwash sinks in prep area; there was dust and other debris under counter tops throughout the facility; dirt accumulation was under the cold prep unit; food residue was found on bottom shelves of refrigeration unit in kitchen area; cluttered items were on floor perimeters in storage area; there was dust and other debris observed on floor perimeters under shelving in storage area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 11.
7315 Oxford Ave.
35 violations, 12 serious
There was a roach infestation in crevices under three food preparation tables; live roaches were on wall surfaces and in wall crevices of food preparation area; a live roach was observed on a cutting board and another on a vegetable cutter; roach feces was on all crevices in the kitchen; dead and live roaches were found throughout the facility including on lid of a bin of rice and on bags of rices, on shelves under the front cash register counter, on the food preparation area, on floor surfaces throughout the facility and on an unused display case in the bakery area; mouse droppings were on the floor perimeter at the rear food preparation room, bakery room and under warewash area and on a push cart in the rear food preparation area; there were flies in the kitchen; the food safety certified person was not initially present; there was grease accumulation under cooking equipment; debris on shelves in the walk-in cooler; dusty vents observed in the walk-in cooler; there was residue on the floor inside the walk-in cooler; stains were on the door of a reach-in refrigerator in the bakery room; the basement was not inspected due to lack of access.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 10.
414 N 17th St.
14 violations, 5 serious
The facility lacked adequate refrigeration; foods were stored in non-food grade plastic shopping bags; bottled beverages wee stored in stagnant water; the rice spoon was stored in stagnant water; the ice scoop was in direct contact with ice and not having handle stored above the top of the food; there was approved equipment in use including a refrigerator-freezer unit, coolers, rice cooker, and counter surfaces; a defective under-counter refrigerator was used for dry storage; refrigerator was not maintaining potentially hazardous foods at the required temperature; a door was not provided between the driver cabby and food prep area; the flat top grill extended approximately five inches beyond the edge of the exhaust hood.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 9.
6303 Chew Ave.
2 violations, 1 serious
A food safety certified person was not present; the food establishment licensee and operation changes require submission of a Plan Review Application.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 9.
3602 Chestnut St.
7 violations, 1 serious
Food debris and old mouse droppings were on the floors in the food preparation areas; black residue and pink slime were on the interior of the ice machine bin; flies were in the rear prep area; the outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there was a hot water delay at handwashing sink in front prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 9.
7225 Rising Sun Ave.
16 violations, 6 serious
Mouse droppings were found on counter surfaces and live ants were observed in bags of rice and other grain items in the facility; a food safety certified person was not present; the establishment was repackaging fish, beef, rice, and other food items; food items inside the deep freezer and in the retail area were not from approved source and not properly labeled; there were two crates of uncovered dried fish were in the chest freezer; juice was not held at the proper temperature; there was residue on the toilet and sink surfaces in the bathroom; domestic chest freezers and a microwave were in use in the facility; there were three inoperable refrigeration units on the retail floor; debris, dust observed on floor surfaces throughout the facility; there was unused equipment, barrels, tire and other items in the rear of the facility; there were damaged/peeling surfaces on the ceiling; holes and gaps where on wall and ceiling surfaces; the pipes and utility lines were not properly sealed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 9.
2225 Ridge Ave.
9 violations, none serious
Spider webs were found throughout basement area; flies and fruit flies were found in the food prep, restroom and rear storage areas; there were mouse droppings and debris along floor; an unsturdy ladder was being used as steps into the basement area; there were unapproved chest freezers; the dish drying rack is not approved; water ice buckets are reused to store ice in the deep freezer; there were wooden dunnage racks; non food-grade containers were being used for storage of food ingredients including sugar, starch and flour; there was no splash guard between the food prep sink and the three-compartment sink.
The establishment’s issued Cease Operations Order of June 25 remain in effect and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 9.
1700 S 6th St.
15 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the basement and food preparation area; dead roaches were on floors throughout the facility; the food safety certified individual was not present; the front door of the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; a rice scoop in the bulk storage rice container was in direct contact with food and not having handle stored above the top of the rice; there were water damaged ceiling tiles in the food preparation area; there was no backflow prevention device on the main water line in the basement; the utility sink was not properly installed and had no water connection; there was unapproved domestic microwave, refrigerator/freezer unit, deep freezer, and rice cooker in the facility; preset tableware was not covered, wrapped inverted or otherwise protected from contamination; there was no backflow prevention device observed on main water line in the basement; the utility sink was not properly installed and had no water connection; the rice scoop in the bulk storage rice container was in direct contact with food and did not have a handle stored above the top of the rice.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 8.
3357 N 5th St.
21 violations, 9 serious
Rodent droppings were on retail area shelving, cardboard potato chip trays, and basement area shelving and floor; there was a heavy house fly infestation in the retail and food prep areas, dead house flies were in the display case on a tray with raw chicken, and dead cockroaches were on basement area floor; several flies were found on clean plates on drainboard in the food prep area; a litter box was found in the basement employee toilet room area; feces and hairball were on the floor of the retail area; a cat was found in the retail area; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sinks in the food prep and employee toilet room areas in the basement were empty; food including cut lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, eggs, and cheese were not held at temperatures as required in the food prep area cold hold unit; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including chicken, and pastelillo filling, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the display case, were not date marked; there were no sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the customer or employee toilet room areas to remind food employees to wash their hands; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; mold was on walk-in cooler ceiling and thermometers; dumpsters in the rear of the facility were overflowing.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 8.
1811 Fairmount Ave.
23 violations, 10 serious
Live roaches were inside a black container where open bags of rice were stored; there were dead roaches on the floors throughout the food prep, warewashing, and storage areas; flies were landing on prep tables and food equipment including colanders; flies and roach activity was seen throughout the food prep and warewashing areas; an unlabeled pesticide pump found in the food prep area, used for storing chemicals taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical; Hot Shot Ant and Roach spray, not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, was in the basement warewashing area; prep and food equipment surfaces in the food prep area were not clean to sight and touch; employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; the handwash sink in the main prep prep area was blocked by a scouring pad, food debris, and containers and not accessible at all times for employee use; an uncovered container of cut lettuce was in the walk-in cooler; unapproved equipment was in use including a chest freezer, shelving unit, toaster oven, rice cooker, storage containers, and Coleman cooler; a prep unit condensation line was draining into a plastic food container instead of an approved indirect waste drain.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 8.
5818 Woodland Ave.
6 violations, 3 serious
The food safety certified person was not present; the employees did not remember the reportable food borne illnesses and symptoms; there were uncovered food items throughout the facility including chicken in the walk-in cooler, chicken nuggets, shrimp in the chest freezer and chicken, ham, and bacon in the lower cabinets of cold hold unit; bread was on the floor perimeters in walk-in cooler; there was food residue on surfaces in the walk-in cooler; dust was found on ventilation fan covers in customer sitting area; there were water stains on the ceiling in customer sitting area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 8.
2535 S 13th St.
13 violations. 2 serious
Both fresh and old mouse feces were found on a tray holding containers of utensils on shelf beneath food prep table, on the floor in bar area, and in the beverage storage area in front of basement stairs; there was black residue on the interior of the ice machine bin on a sticker on a metal plate; there was build-up of white residue on a metal plate in ice machine bin; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; the basement bilco doors did not protect against the entry of insects; the garbage grinder was defective; an inoperable cold prep refrigerator was in the food prep area; an inoperable beverage refrigerator was in the bar area; the rubber gaskets were loose on the ice machine door; the reach-in unit in the food prep area was not holding food at the required temperature; there was an accumulation of grease and food debris along the food preparation area floor perimeters and under cooking equipment; the basement was cluttered; there was grease on the floor near grease barrel in basement; the dishwasher did not reach the proper temperature and the interior was soiled.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 5.
2550 Grant Ave. Spc. E3
13 violations, 2 serious
Flies were in the rear warewash/prep areas; a person in charge was not present; the handwash sink in the rear warewash area was blocked by utensils and mobile push cart and not accessible at all times for employee use; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food; preset tableware was not covered, wrapped inverted or otherwise protected from contamination; single-use disposable articles for take away were found not inverted, covered or properly stored to prevent contamination before use; there was no lid or covering on the trash can in the ladies restroom; cleaning equipment such as brooms and dustpans were not hanging or properly stored to prevent vermin harborage; pipes and utility lines were not properly sealed; there was food debris on the wall and floor at the rear warewash/ storage areas.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 3.
2235 Cecil B. Moore Ave.
14 violations, 5 serious
Cigarette butts were found on the floor; there was no hot water available at the hand sink; the hand wash sink did not have employee hand wash reminder sign; raw shell eggs were not held at the required temperature; laundry detergent and hand sanitizer were stored with food; food was stored on floor, on soda crates, milk crates and wooden shelving; there were no window or mechanical exhaust fan available in the toilet room; a thermometer was not available or readily accessible in the six-door refrigerator; the floor was not in good repair; there were missing tiles; raw wood was in the toilet room, the rear room and the closet; the walls were not in good repairs with gaps, holes, and irregular surfaces in middle and rear rooms; the ceiling were not in good repair and had stained tiles; there was a domestic microwave; cardboard shelf liners were found on the reach in refrigerator shelves.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 2.
3847 N 9th St.
27 violations, 7 serious
There was a live mouse in a mouse trap in the food preparation area; there were live cockroaches on wall surfaces, shelves and on floor surfaces of the walk-in cooler in the food preparation areas; there were dead cockroaches and nymphs at the and washing sink in the food preparation area; a person in charge was not present; there were no soap and paper towels at the hand washing sink in the food preparation area; an ice scoop handle was in direct contact with drinking ice in the reach-in water ice freezer; the hand washing sink in the restroom area was not clean to sight and touch due to grime and residue; the ice scoop handle was in direct contact with drinking ice in the reach-in water ice freezer; egg rolls were uncovered in the walk-in cooler; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food; unapproved equipment included three chest freezers; there was a taped and damaged lid on the chest freezer in the food preparation area; the reach-in freezer had a missing kick plate; there was no splash guard between the food preparation and hand washing sink in the food preparation area; the ice cream scoops were stored in an inoperational dipwell filled with soiled stagnant water.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 2.
6300 Torresdale Ave.
27 violations, 10 serious
There were multiple flies throughout facility including on uncovered foods in prep area and on uncovered peeled potatoes in ware washing area; dead flies were in the bacon storage pan in the walk-in cooler; molded bread was found in the defective/broken cold unit; an employee was eating or tasting food in the prep area; there was no hot water at prep area hand sink; there was a foul odor in the warewashing area of facility; there was uncovered water ice in the freezer; a gallon of milk was sitting on ready-to-eat ice in the ice bin; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; peeled potatoes were not stored at least six inches above the floor; eggs were not held at the required temperature; there was a broken handle on a fryer cabinet; the garbage grinder was under a shallow hand sink; there was a defective/broken Fogel N Unit used for dry storage; the cold unit was not reaching the required temperature.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 2.
1709 E Passyunk Ave.
9 violations, 2 serious
Dead roaches were found on the wait staff area shelf; flies were found in the bar, dish machine, mop sink, food preparation, and ware washing areas; there were uncovered drink ice in the bar area; uncovered foods were found in the food preparation area refrigeration units and freezers; black residue and pink slime were found on the interior of the ice machine bin; the patio door of the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the patio door was propped open; there was an accumulation of food debris in a ware washing area catch basin; food debris was found along floor perimeters in the food preparation area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 1.
4000 N Reese St.
18 violations, 1 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the restroom and basement areas as well as on the ledge adjacent to the basement stairwells in the basement area; house flies were in the food preparation and ware washing areas; a person in charge was not present; there were cob webs on ceiling surfaces in the basement area; the floor perimeters in the restroom, behind the checkout counter area, and basement area are not clean; gray water was in the mop bucket; a food storage container was not stored at least six inches above the floor in the ware washing area; there were common bowls or food containers without handles in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; a gap was found underneath the rear doors in the food facility and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; there were no efficient door sweeps to protect against pests and vermin from entering the establishment; there was heavy ice accumulation in the Whirlpool reach-in freezer; dust accumulation was on the fan cover in all the refrigeration units; shopping bags were being used to store food instead of food grade plastic.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 1.
5148 Walnut St.
10 violations, 3 serious
A half a pot of spoiled rice was found in the rice cooker located in the food prep area; potentially hazardous foods were not held at the required temperature; there was a delay in getting hot water at the hand washing sink located in the food prep area; the person in charge was not present; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there was an accumulation of grease and dust on the hood filter; there was an accumulation of ice observed in the reach-in freezer; a utility sink was not found; a non-functioning barbecue oven and a domestic freezer was found in the food prep area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 1.
1455 Spring Garden St.
18 violations, 9 serious
Running water was not available at the handwash sink; there was no hot water at the handwash sink; there was no food safety certified person with a valid certificate and photo identification; food employees were seen donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; the wastewater tank was leaking; the floor was unclean; there was a hole in the floor near the box where cold foods were stored; cardboard lining was used on the floor; prepackaged noodles were not intended for heating within packaging; lo mein and rice noodles are held at an improper temperature; prepackaged iced teas were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 1.
2239 S. 7th St.
8 violations, 1 serious
Fruit flies were found throughout the facility; live roaches were in the ware washing area, dead roaches were on floor in the retail and ware washing area; an open employee's beverage container was stored in a container of asparagus in the walk-in cooler; the rear door of the facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; a defective refrigeration units in the retail area was used for dry storage; crates and wood pallets were used for elevation were not approved equipment; bare wood shelf liners were in the retail area; there was unnecessary clutter throughout the facility.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 1.
1707 Cecil B. Moore Ave.
13 violations, 2 serious
No hot and cold water present from the food prep sink faucet; there was waste water leaking from the two-compartment handwash sink drain line; debris and grime build-up was found along floor perimeters of food prep behind the grease trap, chest freezer and cooking equipment; there was unnecessary items and cluttered in basement area; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including macaroni salad and coleslaw, prepared in the food facility, located in the front food service area refrigeration unit observed were not date marked; there was no food safety certified handler present; cracked floor tiles were in the rear prep area; the front entrance door and rear exit side door were propped opened without protective screens, these outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; gaps and unfinished gypsum ceilings were over warewashing sink; the garbage grinder under the handwash bay of the two-compartment sink was not operational during inspection; the stainless steel panels covering the interior of food prep area reach-in freezer and refrigeration unit doors were missing.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 1.
1121 E Passyunk Ave.
6 violations, 3 serious
A swollen creamer container was in a display refrigerator with a best buy or expiration date from early June; there was a cat and an unclean cat litter box in the basement; rodenticides not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage were in the basement area; equipment was not in good repair throughout the facility; the display case was leaking and had ice accumulation in multiple areas; the cold holding unit was not in working order and was repurposed for dry storage; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the employee restroom was empty.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 1.
4801 Mulberry St.
17 violations, 4 serious
Sliced tomatoes, mayo and deli meats were not held at the required temperature; Deli items including cheese and opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food items located in the display case and held more than 48 hours were not marked with the date they were opened; the food safety certified person was not present at the time of inspection; unfinished barewood shelving was found in the basement and kitchen area shelving; open utility penetrations observed in the toilet room; shelving surfaces in kitchen area had debris accumulation; hood filters had with grease accumulation; door tracks in the display case, the surface at the bottom of display case had water residue/heavy debris accumulation; the exterior of the cold hold unit had excess food debris and water; ownership changed, the food establishment licensee and operation changes require submission of a Plan Review Application.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 1.
5700 Roosevelt Blvd.
10 violations, 3 serious
Hot dog warmers in the retail area had an insufficient sneeze guard to prevent food from possible contamination; mouse droppings were found in the storage area; fruit flies were in the retail area; there was an unused soda machine, refrigerator display case, mini refrigerator in the retail area and storage area; soda crates were used for elevation; the door gasket of the walk-in cooler that was not in good repair; newspapers were used as a liner under the hot dog warmer; there was an ice accumulation in the mini refrigerator; dust accumulation was found on vents in the walk-in cooler and on shelves under the cash register area; the food safety certified person was not present; the person in charge has no knowledge of foodborne illnesses that need to be reported to the Health Department.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 1.