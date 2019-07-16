Rodent droppings were on retail area shelving, cardboard potato chip trays, and basement area shelving and floor; there was a heavy house fly infestation in the retail and food prep areas, dead house flies were in the display case on a tray with raw chicken, and dead cockroaches were on basement area floor; several flies were found on clean plates on drainboard in the food prep area; a litter box was found in the basement employee toilet room area; feces and hairball were on the floor of the retail area; a cat was found in the retail area; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sinks in the food prep and employee toilet room areas in the basement were empty; food including cut lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, eggs, and cheese were not held at temperatures as required in the food prep area cold hold unit; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including chicken, and pastelillo filling, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the display case, were not date marked; there were no sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the customer or employee toilet room areas to remind food employees to wash their hands; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; mold was on walk-in cooler ceiling and thermometers; dumpsters in the rear of the facility were overflowing.