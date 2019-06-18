When Philadelphia health inspectors find two dead rats in a basement area along with feces and flies, you know this edition of Clean Plates will be a memorable one.
Inspectors also found a skinned cantaloupe and pineapples covered in ants, drain flies on a beer dispensing hose, a roach on cooked sausage that was inside a steam table, and, of course, mouse feces everywhere.
A handwash sink in one retail area was blocked by plastic bags and a ball of hair. Let that visual image sink in for a moment.
From June 1 to June 15, inspectors closed at least 22 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
1529 Spring Garden St.
16 violations, 7 serious
Flies were landing on the slicer in the food prep area; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; food including spinach, turkey bacon, cole slaw, and cut lettuce were not held at the required temperature; opened commercially processed, and foods including deli meats and pizza prepared in the facility, located in the under-counter refrigerators were not marked with the date they were opened; Raid Ant & Roach insecticide found in the warewashing area was not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage in the warewashing area; food employees were not wearing hair restraints or beard restraints; the food safety certified person was not initially present; the facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash and thaw foods; the facility was re-using plastic food bags and containers to store other food items; old food cans were used as double boilers in the food prep area; non-food grade plastic containers were used to store foods; there was a damaged/defective walk-in freezer door.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 14.
2652 S 9th St.
14 violations, 3 serious
Flies were found throughout the facility; the basement bilco door and front door of the facility remained open without screen protection; a food safety certified individual was present at all times; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the front food preparation area was empty; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including sweet potatoes and salads, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in refrigerator and walk-in coolers were not date marked; employee personal items were stored on a shelf with food in the retail area; the chest freezers, toaster oven, and domestic refrigerator/freezer unit were not approved equipment; a cover was not provided for the basement sump pump pit; there was a defective display case and under counter refrigerator used for dry storage.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 13.
4901 Catharine St.
15 violations, 4 serious
Mouse feces was found on the table in food prep area and in the corners of prep and warewashing areas; a large amount of drain flies were found throughout bar area, especially around beer dispensing hose; paper towel, trash can and soap were not available at hand wash sink in food prep area; a Person in Charge was not present at all times; cooked potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including soups and sauces that were prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, were not date marked with the date they were prepared; potentially hazardous opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including shredded cheese, located in the refrigerator, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; there was a leak on hand washing sink in prep and and on wash and sanitizing compartments of warewashing sinks; there was an unapproved domestic refrigerators and reach-in freezer; the prep sink was not sealed to wall; the refrigerator gasket cover was missing; the cold holding unit was not in use/operational; there was inadequate lighting throughout facility.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 11.
10 N 15th St.
10 violations, 5 serious
A roach was on the cooked sausage inside the steam table, other live roaches were on the outer surfaces of the cold boxes and in other various spots on the mobile vending unit; dead roaches were seen along the floor perimeters of the unit; whole produced is not permitted and a head of lettuce was inside the mobile unit cold box; old food residue was on the food contact surfaces of the serving utensils; food debris was found along the surfaces of the steam table; the meatballs, eggs, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sausages, were not held at required temperatures; a food employees was not wearing hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there was dirt, debris and grease along the floor perimeters of the unit.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 11.
6505 Lansdowne Ave.
12 violations, 4 serious
Hot water was not readily available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; there were dead insects, roaches and grease throughout the facility; a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use warm water; raw chicken and beef products were stored on the same shelf in reach-in freezer; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including macaroni and cheese, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, were not date marked; there were potential rodent harborage areas all throughout establishment due to excessive holes, gaps, food debris, and moisture by the floor perimeters and wall junctures; a grinder was installed on lightweight floating sink instead of deep basin, four-legged sink as required; the toilet room did not have functioning mechanical ventilation.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 11.
310 S 48th St. Unit 1B
2 violations, none serious
Drain flies were found throughout front and rear prep areas along with one live roach; the handsink in the front prep area was leaking.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 11.
1303 Dickinson St.
26 violations, 12 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the food preparation area, second floor bar, liquor closet, on the CO2 tank shelf and along the basement storage area floor perimeters; flies were found throughout the facility; there was rain water flooding in the kitchen; a food employee was eating food in the food preparation area; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; a food employee was observed washing their hands at the first floor bar area three basin sink rather than the designated handwash sink; rice was not cooled properly; pink slime was found on the interior of the ice machine; repackaged deli cheese, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the use by date; knives were stored between the table edge and wall which was not easily cleaned and sanitized; drink ice was found in the three-basin sink and was not protected from contamination; common bowls or food containers without handles were in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; there were personal items from employees stored on a storage area shelf with food equipment.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 10.
7544 Haverford Ave.
15 violations, 5 serious
Beef patties were not held at proper temperatures; soil, debris and new and old mice feces were found in the food prep area and throughout retail area; melted frozen items such as ice cream and pies stored in a reach-in freezer that was not maintaining a required temperature; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by food equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use; food prep items were stored in an area that was accessible to customers; a water ice serving utensil was stored in standing water; there was no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use; there were problems with the hot water pressure; foil paper and cardboard boxes were lining a shelf in the retail area; there were perforated ceiling tiles throughout the food prep area; food equipment that was stored in the food prep area was not functioning; the inspection revealed a change of ownership.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 10.
1121 E Passyunk Ave.
12 violations, 7 serious
The handwash sink in the retail area was blocked by plastic bags, a bottle, and a ball of hair, and was not accessible at all times for employee use; the door to the employee restroom was blocked by a mop and mop bucket and was not accessible; a food employee was not able to provide documentation that a cake and sandwich were from an approved source; a food safety certified person was not available; there was a cat and litter box in the basement along with old food equipment and containers; there was insect activity in the retail food area and the basement; the slicer by a deli case, was not clean, and had mail and unclean electrical wires on the food contact surfaces; employee medicines and personal hygiene products were stored on shelving next a beverage and above a cold holding food preparation unit, and were not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; the inspection revealed a change of ownership; the lights throughout the facility were not shielded from breakage.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 10.
2201 N. Broad St.
17 violations, 6 serious
Two dead rats were found in the basement area along with feces and flies; some floor surfaces were greasy and slippery; a Person in Charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; a container of iced tea was stored on top of box of raw chicken; old food residue was found on a can opener; mac & cheese, collards, mash potatoes and gravy were not held at the required hot temperature; cheese opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the cold hold unit, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked; prepackaged desserts were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts with the date they were opened; hood filters had an accumulation of grease; unused equipment including a fryer, cold hold unit, drink dispenser and chest freezer were located in basement; gaps and holes were found around cellar doors; there was a gap under the side door.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 10.
320 W. Oregon Ave.
10 violations, 2 serious
An unapproved hose and garden spray nozzle were used on the three-bay sink faucet instead of a stainless steel spout; there was food debris on the interior surfaces of the convection oven; food was not held at required temperatures; step stools used for elevation are not approved equipment; unapproved plastic shopping bags were used to store meat that were inside refrigeration units; unapproved buckets lined with bags were used as refuse containers; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common English name of the food; there were perforated ceiling tiles in the kitchen that were not smooth and easily cleanable; utility line penetrations in the kitchen ceiling were not properly sealed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 8.
2514 Germantown Ave.
9 violations, 5 serious
Chicken was not at the proper temperature when it was received at the facility, the delivery person was informed that food was to be retained but it was not communicated to staff and food was served; the food source was an unapproved commissary; portable sinks were located in classroom restrooms and were not operational; time in lieu of temperature was being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food and records were not available at facility; an unused warewash machine, and milk box were in the kitchen; there was an accumulation of dust in restroom vents.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 7.
2998 Welsh Rd.
9 violations, 1 serious
Mouse droppings were on a stainless steel shelf in the rear and along floor perimeters in the rear prep and utility areas; there was a blockage in the soil line and the water was rising from restroom floor drains after sanitation ran water from the sink; the toilet did not flush in the one restroom that was open to the public; a defective walk-in cooler was used for storage; there was a broken faucet handle that did not allow for temperature control at one of the restroom hand sinks; the tongs for the lemon wedges was in contact with fruit; the scoop handle was in contact with bulk sugar; coffee spoons were stored in still water; plastic forks were not stored so that only the handles were presented to employees.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 7.
4234 Germantown Ave. Side B
15 violations, 4 serious
The food safety certified person was not present; a food employee did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the warewashing procedures of wash, rinse, and sanitize; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by dirty scoops and milkshake cups and not accessible at all times for employee use; an unapproved domestic style hot plate and hot dog steamer were in the food prep area; the rear outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; gap observed between upper and lower door.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 7.
320 W Oregon Ave.
21 violations, 7 serious
Fruit flies, mouse droppings, and live roaches were in the customer service and food preparation areas; mouse droppings and live roaches were on the wooden food prep table; mouse droppings were inside a bowl on the food preparation area storage shelf and along floor perimeters throughout the facility; there was black residue, grease, and debris on the floor under the cooking equipment; food residue was on the interior of the ice machine; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the food preparation area was empty; a trash can was not provided at handwashing sink; there was an unapproved domestic rice cooker, toaster oven, and microwave; the step stools used for elevation wee not approved equipment; cardboard floor mats were in the walk-in coolers; the inspection revealed a change of ownership.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 5.
310 S 48th St. Unit 1B
16 violations, 6 serious
Drain flies were on food throughout establishment and also in the front and rear prep areas, on all surfaces, walls, tables, and the ceiling; roaches were on the floor in rear prep area next to reach-in freezer and in the loose wall paneling; onions and potatoes were not protected and sliced tomatoes inside of refrigeration unit were uncovered; there was old food residue in the handwash sink; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the kitchen area was empty; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in various units, were not date marked; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the prep/kitchen area; there was stagnant water in the kitchen, unsealed pipes and loose base coving and wall paneling that could be potential rodent harborage areas; there was a leaking pipe at a second handwashing sink, in area leading to rear prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 5.
2445 Germantown Ave.
22 violations, 10 serious
Raw chicken was stored on the same shelf next to ready-to-eat foods; the hand wash sink was blocked by sign frames and a bucket; dust, and food residue were on internal and external surfaces of food equipment including a refrigerator, all shelving, food equipment, drain rack, inside door handles; there was grease on surfaces of frying equipment, an accumulation of ice in freezers, an accumulation of dust in vents, residue on surfaces of a sink and toilet; and damaged ceiling tiles; the Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of three-basin warewash procedures of wash, rinse and sanitizing; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the food preparation area was empty; the food equipment surfaces were covered in food residue and was being store with clean items; the three-basin warewash sink and preparation sink were not clean to sight and touch; there were used and dirty equipment stored on drain rack above three-basin sink; and employee was washing hands in warewash sink; some condiments/sauces/dressing were held at improper temperatures; there was an accumulation of grease, debris and residue on walls and floors behind/under food equipment; there was clutter in the utility room.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 4.
304 N Broad St.
15 violations, 7 serious
Skinned cantaloupe and pineapples on the storage shelf were covered in ants; the food safety certified person was not operating within their approved operations, there were skinned whole and half watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew on the mobile unit; the food safety certified person was using hand sanitizer instead of properly washing his hands with soap and warm water prior to donning single use gloves; there was inadequate water pressure at the handwash sink; vendor needed to use the smaller sink for handwashing; the handwash sink was blocked by a pan of soiled stagnant wastewater and not accessible at all times for employee use; hot water was not available at the handwash sink; there were fruit flies on the mobile unit; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; the wastewater tank was damaged and unable to properly hold wastewater without leaking; corrosion observed under the mobile unit; an advertisement for green smoothies was on the mobile unit, the mobile vendor was not approved to make any smoothies containing leafy greens like spinach, kale, or potentially hazardous fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 4.
1626 Cecil B. Moore Ave.
14 violations, 3 serious
There were old mouse droppings and debris along floor perimeter of rear food prep/warewashing area underneath the refrigeration unit; the food safety certified handler was not present during inspection; potentially hazardous foods including sliced tomatoes, cooked onions and bacon in food prep area were not held at a proper temperature; the handwash sink in the rear food prep/warewashing area was blocked by a plastic jar, wash cloths, sponges and not accessible at all times for employee use; a fly glue strips that was located in rear food prep area and warewashing areas had the potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; there was no approved exhaust hood system installed over panini press, induction cooking equipment being used for cooking of breakfast food including eggs, bacon and other animals fats; there was an inadequate hot water supply present in the food facility, a 30 gallon hot water heater tank instead of a 40 gallon tank, which is the minimum required, was in the basement area utility closet; there were holes/gaps in the floor at entrance into the food prep/warewashing area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 4.
2637 W. Lehigh Ave.
Chicken was being thawed using an unapproved method; house flies were found throughout the facility; mouse droppings were in the retail area; the food safety certified person was not present during the inspection; employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; there was dirt, dust, and mouse droppings behind the beverage coolers; there were 61 jars of expired baby food, with price stickers obstructing the date, on retail area shelving; uncovered steak meat was in the chest freezer in the food prep area; there was heavy debris and grease accumulation behind cooking equipment; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours and flies were on the slicer; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the deli display case, were not marked with the date it was opened.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 3.
216 Market St.
9 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings were on floors in food preparation areas, near HVAC systems, and underneath the pizza oven; there was a live American cockroach on a glue trap with other dead American cockroaches in the sump pump room with beer storage area, the employee restroom and next to HVAC equipment; house flies were flying in the basement food preparation area and in the dining area; fruit flies were at the bar, in the basement storage room, in the basement food preparation area, in the mop sink area, in the dry storage area for soda, and in the customer restroom area; there was pink slime on the interior of the ice machine; an unclean urinal was in the liquor storage room was touching the shelving with liquor; there was a large tub of tomato sauce without a lid inside a refrigerator that was leaking non-potable condensation from the condenser; dishes were soaking in old dish water in the food preparation sink; there was old food in the handwash sink; there were no soap and paper towels at the handwash sinks in the bar and in the basement food preparation area; cheese, mayonnaise, and tomatoes (pico) were held at an improper temperature.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 3.
883 N 5th St.
21 violations, 7 serious
Mouse feces was found in several areas; tongs were stored on the faucet of the hand wash sink in the kitchen; the deli case was holding food including deli meats and hot dogs at improper temperature; an opened bottle of lemon juice was stored at room temperature despite label stating to “refrigerate after opening”; the sandwich prep refrigerator was holding food including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, cheese, and a case of eggs, at improper temperature; bottles of cleaner were hung on a shelf above the deli slicer; a bottle of Liquid-Plumr was stored on the shelf with sodas in the rear storage room; a spray bottle of Mr. Clean was filled with an unidentified cleaner; there was too much clutter in the rear storage area and basement for effective pest control; there were acoustic ceiling tiles in the kitchen, an unsealed gap along the floor wall joint in the rear storage room, loose stone flooring in areas of basement and damaged ceiling.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 3.