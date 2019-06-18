Mouse droppings were on floors in food preparation areas, near HVAC systems, and underneath the pizza oven; there was a live American cockroach on a glue trap with other dead American cockroaches in the sump pump room with beer storage area, the employee restroom and next to HVAC equipment; house flies were flying in the basement food preparation area and in the dining area; fruit flies were at the bar, in the basement storage room, in the basement food preparation area, in the mop sink area, in the dry storage area for soda, and in the customer restroom area; there was pink slime on the interior of the ice machine; an unclean urinal was in the liquor storage room was touching the shelving with liquor; there was a large tub of tomato sauce without a lid inside a refrigerator that was leaking non-potable condensation from the condenser; dishes were soaking in old dish water in the food preparation sink; there was old food in the handwash sink; there were no soap and paper towels at the handwash sinks in the bar and in the basement food preparation area; cheese, mayonnaise, and tomatoes (pico) were held at an improper temperature.