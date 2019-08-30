It’s been another summer of record breaking heat so it should come as no surprise that food service workers — especially those in food trucks — have been operating under some miserable conditions. But sweating into the food, as one Philadelphia health inspector observed, is just gross.
Inspectors also came across their fair share of dead mice and bugs, moldy onions and spinach, grease stained ceiling tiles, empty soap dispensers, cluttered sinks and food not held at required temperatures.
One eatery had dead fish mixed in with live fish.
From Aug. 16 to Aug. 29, Philadelphia health inspectors closed at least 20 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
4725 Pine St.
14 violations, 6 serious
There were several moldy onions inside of the walk-in cooler; flies and fly strips were found; the food safety person was not present; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; hood filters had an accumulation of static dust and grease; there was grease buildup on the grill and surrounding food contact surfaces; single use food containers not protected; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meat and salads, located in the various location and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date they were opened.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Aug. 27.
1501 Spring Garden St.
38 violation, 12 serious
A dead mouse was on the floor under shelving in the basement area; mouse droppings were found along the floor perimeters, under, and behind equipment and shelving throughout the food prep, warewashing, storage, and basement areas; debris and mouse droppings were on shelving under the front counter, chemical storage, dry storage, inside cabinets, and basement shelving; hot running water was not available at the handwash sink in the front prep area; pizzas were not held at the required temperature; bottled beverages, containers of sauces, and uncovered containers of calamari were not stored at least six inches above the floors in the walk-in coolers and basement; there were damaged ceiling surfaces in the basement, and loose wall panels and damaged wall tiles in the warewashing area; grease stained ceiling tiles were found in the cook line area; there was a leak coming from the faucet of the handwashing sink in the front food prep area; the side door was propped open without a protective screen/barrier and not protecting against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; condensate from one of the cold prep units in the cook line area was draining into a pan instead of an approved indirect waste drain; employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; an employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use warm water; the person in control of premises had not posted “No Smoking” signs.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 27.
1212 N 52nd St.
There was no hot water; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; there were potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter in trash area where there was excess trash and lack of trash receptacles; the garbage grinder was not functioning at time of inspection; the hood filters had an accumulation of static dust and grease; mops, brooms and dustpans were stored directly on the floor and not elevated to prevent harborage of rodents and insects at time of inspection; the rear outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the paper towel dispenser at the hand wash sink in the food prep area was empty; the hand wash sink in the food prep area was blocked by food equipment and soiled water and not accessible at all times for employee use; there was uncovered flour-based batter on the front prep area; water stained ceiling were found in the food prep area; there were many holes, gaps, and utility pipe penetrations in storage closet and utility closet that were not properly sealed; there were cracked/ damaged floor tiles observed throughout establishment.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 26.
3401 Civic Center Blvd.
3 violations, 1 serious
The food safety person not present at all times; food employees observed not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; a general cleaning needed under the espresso machine.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Aug. 26.
2328 Fairmount Ave.
27 violations, 8 serious
A dead fly was found on the prep table by the slicer; mouse droppings were on the floors in the food prep area, behind refrigeration equipment, and under shelving throughout both food prep areas and dining area; the pizza was not held at the required temperature; there was grindable food waste inside of the trash can; the food safety certified person washed their hands at the warewashing sink rather than the designated handwash sink; a food employee was touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands when assembling wraps; there was uncovered foods inside of the cold prep refrigerator and under-counter freezer; there was potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including chicken, prepared in the food facility that was not date marked; the exterior door of the second floor food prep area did not have a protective screen/barrier and was open and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; there were grease stained ceiling tiles throughout the food prep area, and on the floors under cooking equipment; there were damaged floor and ceiling surfaces in the food prep areas; toilet tissue was not available in one of the restrooms.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 26.
5504 Rising Sun Ave.
17 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings were found throughout the facility along the floor perimeters, on shelving in the food prep area; evidence of flies and roach activity were found in the food prep areas; the food safety person was not present at the start of inspection; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the toilet room area was empty; there was grease accumulation on the hood filters of the exhaust hood system; there was dirt and other debris accumulated on the gaskets of the chest freezer in the food prep area; heavy ice accumulation was found in the chest freezer; there were knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges which are not easily cleaned and sanitized; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; uncovered foods observed in the walk-in cooler were not protected from contamination; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by various items and not accessible at all times for employee use.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 26.
1425 E Moyamensing Ave.
10 violations, 5 serious
There was no food safety certified individual present; a food employee was seen touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands; several potentially hazardous foods in the deli display case were not held at the required temperature; there was a leak at the three-basin sink faucet; deli meats and cheeses, located in the deli display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; the concrete floor surface in the food preparation area was cracked and not smooth and easily cleanable; acoustic ceiling tiles in the food preparation area were not smooth and easily cleanable; a domestic microwave, a refrigerator/freezer unit, crock pots, toaster, counter tops, dish drying rack, and storage shelf were not approved equipment.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Aug. 26.
1111 S 6th St.
25 violations, 11 serious
Three dead mice were in the walk-in cooler and cafeteria; dead fish were stored with live fish in the tanks; dead crabs and crawfish were under equipment in the back storage area by the fish; a live German cockroaches was walking around the knife rack; there were spiders and spider webs found throughout the facility; mouse droppings were on shelving, retail shelving, in walk-in cooler; there was cockroach fecal matter on the walls on walls, ceiling, and knife rack in the fish department; food debris was found on the walls in the kitchen, butcher, and fish areas; there was water accumulation observed on the floors of all walk in coolers; fruit flies were in the kitchen area where spices and cherries are stored; house flies were in the butcher area, retail area and in a bread box; fly Zappers were found above fish in the fish department and above baked goods; the facility was preparing specialized foods including Peking duck without the required written procedures or safety plan; tofu, chicken, shrimp, pork, Peking duck food were not held at the required temperature; an employee was drinking coffee in a cup without a lid in the hot bar area; the food employee did not wash hands after drinking coffee; there were severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in retail area; shellstock located in the fish area did not have identification tags attached to the container; the shellstock tags were not maintained for 90 days from the date the container was emptied.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 23.
99 S 11th St.
10 violations, 7 serious
Fruit flies were found; there was no soap available for handwashing; paper towels were not available at the handwashing sink; the handwash sink in the cart was covered by a cutting board and not accessible at all times for employee use; potentially hazardous food was not held at the required temperature; the facility was not authorized to prepare smoothies; unapproved blenders, leafy greens, and smoothie menu were on the cart; mobile vendors are not permitted to prepare smoothies made with melons or leafy greens; the outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, the service window was open during the inspection; whole melons without rinds were found stored on a non-food contact surface.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 22.
7959 Castor Ave. Unit A
6 violations, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not present; the basement was not accessible; there were damaged/cracked flooring tiles by the bathrooms; there was no lighting in the beverage refrigeration unit; there was debris on the bathroom floor; the ceiling vents throughout the facility were dusty; there was one "No Smoking" sign and that was obstructed by the television in the rear of the facility; more "No Smoking"signs were needed.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Aug. 22.
5675 Rising Sun Ave.
17 violations, 2 serious
Mouse droppings and dead roaches were on the floor perimeter of the storage area, utility room and on floor corners of food preparation area; droppings were on the lids of condiment containers in storage area. ; the wall surfaces in the food preparation area were not clean due to roaches; live roaches were under food preparation tables, between refrigeration units, between electrical conduits and refrigerators/walk in cooler, between shelves and wall surfaces, in crevices of storage shelves in the kitchen; bricks were used to elevate food preparation sink; an unused refrigerator was used for dry storage in the kitchen; milk crates were used to store food in the storage area; white plastic racks at the beverage preparation area were not approved; rusty surface was found in the beer refrigerator in the front counter area; newspapers and cardboard were used as shelf liners in the storage area; there was raw wood shelvings in the walk-in cooler and food preparation area; there were cobwebs under wall mount shelves in the kitchen; there was grease accumulation between cooking equipment.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 21.
2113 Scattergood St.
11 violations, none serious
There was excess trash under and behind the dumpster; there were stained/damaged ceiling tiles; open utility penetrations were found; there was no visible backflow prevention device; there was no utility sink provided for the proper disposal of mop water; the toilet from hand-washing sink was not tightly sealed to the wall; the facility changed from booth to retail food building; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 21.
2957 N 22nd St.
26 violations, 13 serious
There was mold on prepared ready-to-eat food items including cooked spinach in the walk-in cooler; grill and propane tank were stored in the dining area; there were house flies in the food prep and walk-in cooler where there were uncovered foods; an insect control device was located on the grill with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; the food safety certified person was not present at all times; there was grease accumulation in the utility sink; food employee did not follow proper procedures and wash hands between changing tasks; there were chemicals stored in the grinder sink and an accumulation of items stored in the steam table wells; all food items stored in the walk-in cooler were not held at the required temperature; sponges in the warewashing sink were being used to clean food contact surfaces; there was raw chicken stored above raw fish in the walk-in cooler; onions were stored on the warewashing sink; food observed in the refrigeration units and walk-in cooler were stored in plastic shopping bags; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 20.
2501 Meredith St.
13 violations, 5 serious
There was debris on the shelving and fins inside of the prep larger prep unit refrigerator; there was a pan of stagnant wastewater observed inside of the larger cold prep unit refrigerator collecting condensation; there was ice accumulation inside of the ice cream chest freezer; a food safety certified person was not present; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the warewashing area; paper towel dispensers at the handwash sinks in the food prep and warewashing areas were empty; there was uncovered food in the cold prep unit refrigerators; stagnant wastewater was on the basement floors; condensation was draining into a pan inside of the larger cold prep unit refrigerator; the catch basin located in the basement is clogged and overflowing onto the basement floor; the facility lacks a utility sink to properly dispose of wastewater.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Aug. 20.
3029 N 22nd
14 violations, 1 serious
House flies were found behind the beverage coolers and around the trash pile; the toilet room door was not self closing; there was an accumulation of boxes and trash in the retail area; there was no sign posted at the handwash sink in the toilet room area to remind food employees to wash their hands; the handwash sink in the toilet room area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; the person in control of the premises had not posted “No Smoking” signs; there were raw wood surfaces in the retail area, porous water stained ceiling tiles in the retail area and gaps around the wall air conditioning unit; the microwave behind the refrigeration unit did not meet sanitization standards; the beverage refrigeration unit was not functioning during inspection; there was no access to the basement; a utility sink and backflow prevention device was not found.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Aug. 20.
4001 Walnut St.
9 violations; 3 serious
There was a heavy accumulation of mice feces throughout food prep area including under the steam table, pizza warming area and hoagie station; droppings were also found where single-use food containers and wrapping paper was stored and where the chips were stored; there were several drain flies observed in bakery/deli area; tomatoes and seafood salad were not held at the required temperature; the slicer in the hot kitchen area had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including tune salad, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, were not date marked; wet food debris was found inside of bakery case and along sliding door track in the deli case; cold water was not available at the hand washing sink in the main hot kitchen.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours Inspected Aug. 19.
5427 Oxford Ave.
10 violations, 4 serious
Beef for chili was not at the required temperature; the food safety certified person was not present; an employee was washing and rinsing food contact surfaces and not properly sanitizing as required; there was no working refrigeration to hold potentially hazardous foods at the required temperature; the dumpster and grease lids were open in trash area; there was excess trash; excess grease residue was on and around the grease can; mops/brooms/dust pans were not elevated off the floor; flies were present.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 19.
400 N 20th St.
11 violations, 6 serious
An employee’s sweat was dripping onto raw beef steaks; there were roach nymphs on the rice cooker; an adequate amount of cold water was not available at the handwash sink; the food employee did not follow proper handwash procedures and did not wash hands and change gloves after collecting money; food containers including bottles used to store tzatziki sauce were not clean to sight and touch; foods including raw fish, tuna salad, and eggs were not held at proper temperature; the service window was open without a protective screen/barrier and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the flat top grill extended beyond the edge of the exhaust hood, which was not currently operating.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 19.
273 W York St.
20 violations, 5 serious
A dead mouse and droppings were found on retail shelving in pet food area and on floor surfaces under and around equipment; a roach observed crawling on basement floor; there were expired hot dogs and cheese in the display case; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the restroom; raw chicken and shrimp were thawing in warewash sink and not in a preparation sink with indirect drain as required; warewash sink surfaces were not sanitized after raw chicken was observed thawing in warewash sink; cut lettuce and tomatoes were being sliced without food preparation sink with indirect drain; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; cellar doors were open and gap observed under front door, outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; deli meats and cheeses, opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the display case and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; drain rack, and chest freezer were not approved; a defective freezer was located in basement; a defective refrigerator was stored in storage shed; the display case does not keep the required temperature; the warewash faucet was leaking; residue and debris were on surfaces under and behind cooking equipment, handwash sink and warewash sink; there was water accumulation in the retail refrigerator.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 16.
4500 N 5th St.
13 violations, 4 serious
Flies were found throughout the bar and mouse droppings on shelves behind the bar; there was no hot water present throughout the bar; the men's restroom was not self-closing; a food safety certified person was not present; there was no sign posted at the handwash sink in the men's room to remind food employees to wash their hands; all bar shelving and refrigerated units needed cleaning; the handwash sinks throughout the bar did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device or soap; there were defective/soiled floor tiles in the bar area and unfinished flooring behind the bar; the walls behind the bar were dirty, there were holes in the wall near the restrooms and hole in the ceiling above the bar counter; there was no mop rack present.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Aug. 15.