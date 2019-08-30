Three dead mice were in the walk-in cooler and cafeteria; dead fish were stored with live fish in the tanks; dead crabs and crawfish were under equipment in the back storage area by the fish; a live German cockroaches was walking around the knife rack; there were spiders and spider webs found throughout the facility; mouse droppings were on shelving, retail shelving, in walk-in cooler; there was cockroach fecal matter on the walls on walls, ceiling, and knife rack in the fish department; food debris was found on the walls in the kitchen, butcher, and fish areas; there was water accumulation observed on the floors of all walk in coolers; fruit flies were in the kitchen area where spices and cherries are stored; house flies were in the butcher area, retail area and in a bread box; fly Zappers were found above fish in the fish department and above baked goods; the facility was preparing specialized foods including Peking duck without the required written procedures or safety plan; tofu, chicken, shrimp, pork, Peking duck food were not held at the required temperature; an employee was drinking coffee in a cup without a lid in the hot bar area; the food employee did not wash hands after drinking coffee; there were severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in retail area; shellstock located in the fish area did not have identification tags attached to the container; the shellstock tags were not maintained for 90 days from the date the container was emptied.