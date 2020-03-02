The peak hot water temperature at customers' restroom was 60 degrees F; Two bags of 50 pounds flour were gnawed on a shelf in the bakery preparation area; Mouse droppings were observed on two cutting boards in the main kitchen; Slicer and meat grinder has an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours in the main kitchen; Food facility preparing beef back fat, salami, smoked pork loin, prosciutto italiano, drohobytskayo using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures or HACCP plan; Mouse droppings were observed in food preparation area, storage area and retail area; Open rodenticide are observed on floor in the storage area; Mouse droppings are observed at the following locations: On shelves in the bakery aisle and pumpkin seed aisle in retail area, storage area and food preparation area (main kitchen), on dough mixing bowl holder in bakery preparation area, on two boxes of cat food and a bag of cat food is gnawed.