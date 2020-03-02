Mouse droppings in cake boxes and deep fryers, a fraudulent food safety certificate, and a stray strand of hair in a yogurt container were enough to close restaurants in this edition of Clean Plates.
But among the more than three dozen Philadelphia eateries shut down this time around, just one had a previous closing that made headlines.
City sanitarians temporarily closed Midtown Village’s Green Eggs Café on Feb. 25, noting in a health inspection report that the 1301 Locust St. location had issues such as live German cockroaches on ceiling tiles, in a dry storage room, and behind an electrical socket — plus a dead rat between walls and dead roaches on duct tape on a lighting cover.
The restaurant, inspectors added, had also removed walls and sheetrock throughout the facility before submitting a construction plan to the Office of Food Protection.
That location, foodies may remember, also closed in early May 2013 after video clips and photos of rats in its dining room went viral. The rats, which were described as “large,” were seen scrambling atop pizza boxes left behind by employees at the time, the Inquirer reported. The rats reportedly entered the restaurant after a sewage line broke in the facility.
In a statement at the time, Green Eggs Café said that it hired a sanitation service to sanitize the Midtown Village restaurant, and had contractors seal the building’s foundation against “unwanted guests.” It reopened about three weeks after the closure.
Green Eggs Café wasn’t the only local favorite to close briefly. Out in Northeast Philly, sandwich shop Fink’s Hoagies was shut down due to infractions that included a “roach and mouse infestation,” as well as a dirty slicer. Fink’s briefly operated a Center City location that closed for good in September 2016, with owner Dennis Fink telling the Inquirer that he was unable to find quality staff.
From Feb. 17 to March 1, Philadelphia inspectors closed at least 41 facilities for various violations, some more than once.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
6866 N. 19th St.
14 violations, 7 serious
Facility did not have a Health Awareness Reporting Procedure — unaware of 5 reportable food-borne illnesses and symptoms; Handwash sink in the basement toilet room did not have running water — faucet was broken and not in use; Debris observed in cabinets in prep area; Food prep area floors were unclean
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 18.
233 S. 20th St.
22 violations, 12 serious
Facility did not have a readily available handsink in the basement; Person in charge observed barehanding bread and salami; The handsink in the rear basement preparation area is blocked by a refrigerator, full with cleaning supplies, debris, and mouse droppings; Mouse droppings observed in single service cups and trays in the basement; Fruit Flies observed in the basement by the three compartment sink and the mop sink. Some fruit flies observed harboring on the walls in the upstairs. Mouse droppings observed in the basement; on shelving, in the handsink, in single service items, under three compartment sink. Mouse droppings also observed upstairs in the cabinets; cabinet under handsink where cleaning supplies were stored and in the cabinet where single service, hot chocolate and tea bags were stored.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
3056 Kensington Ave.
9 violations, 3 serious
Severe leak at the drainpipe under the handwash sink in the toilet room; Hot water 100 degrees F or above was not available in the toilet room; Observed insecticides (Raid) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the toilet room; Toilet room was unclean — items cluttered in toilet room, debris on floors, and debris on toilet and handsink fixtures.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
2772 Kensington Ave.
24 violations, 7 serious
Hot water was not available at the handwash sinks in the restrooms. The temperatures reached 48-52 degrees F which is below the minimum requirement of 100 degrees F; Encrusted food residue was observed on food-contact surfaces of the slicer; It should be disassembled then washed, rinsed and sanitized every 4 hours; Some spoon surfaces (customer utensils) were not clean in the coffee area; A cat and litter box was observed in the upstairs storage area; Gnawed bags of pet food were observed in the storage area; Sufficient hot water was not available at all sinks and at all times; One of the customer toilets was in need of repair.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
3153 Kensington Ave.
24 violations, 7 serious
Hand washing sink in the food prep area was observed soiled; Ice scoopers handle was in direct contact with drinking ice inside ice machine; Internal parts of the slicer was soiled with old food debris; Mouse feces were observed on the prep table shelf in the rear prep area; Clean plates located under the front counter was not stored inverted; Fish was observed in the washbasin of the 3 basin sink; Food residue was observed on the walls throughout the rear food prep area; Old mouse feces and cigarette butts were observed on the floor in the basement.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 18.
3111 Kensington Ave.
6 violations, 1 serious
Cats (2) observed in the rear storage area; Retail items are not stored at least 6 inches above the floor.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
3102 G St.
15 violations, 4 serious
Freezer burned chicken was observed in the basement deep freezer; Mouse feces were observed in the rear food storage area; Rat feces were observed in the rear of the basement; Aluminum foil was observed lining the fire suppression system.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
3163 Kensington Ave.
18 violations, 6 serious
Boxes of tobacco products, cigarette butts, tobacco fillings, and ashtrays found in the customer, bar, and prep/rear areas during the inspection; Hot water 100 degrees F or above was not available at the handwash sink in the women's toilet room — hot water temperature peaked at 82 degrees F; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse feces) activity observed in the cabinet area where the electrical panel is located, and in the rear prep/storage area; A separate lidded receptacle for the disposal of women's sanitary products was not available in the women's toilet room.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
2775 Kensington Ave.
19 violations, 4 serious
The Person in Charge did not demonstrate knowledge of the proper wash-rinse-sanitize cleaning process; Potentially hazardous foods (sausage, mayo etc.) in the cold prep unit were stored at 47.6-48 degrees F, rather than 41 degrees F or below; Visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity observed in the rear prep and storage areas: Large horse flies, Mouse feces along the perimeters and on floor areas; Utensils were stored on the floor in the rear storage area; The restroom door was detached and in need of repair; Cleaning was needed throughout due to debris, clutter and mouse feces observed on floor areas and along perimeters.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
2779 Kensington Ave.
9 violations, 1 serious
Soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the restroom; Mouse feces observed along the rear floor perimeter and rear shelves; Used cigarette butts were observed in the restroom and storage area. Smoking is prohibited inside of the establishment.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
3100 G St.
24 violations, 8 serious
Hand washing facilities for consumers was not provided; Interior and exterior of the food prep sink was soiled with dirt and grime; Medication was improperly stored in the food prep area; Small toddler was observed in the food prep area; Plastic grocery bags were used for food storage in the reach-in freezer; Restroom fixtures and surfaces were heavily soiled and in disrepair; Ventilation was not provided in the restroom.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 18.
3129 Kensington Ave.
15 violations, 4 serious
Hot water 100 degrees F or above was not available at the sinks in the food prep area and toilet room; Chemicals were stored above and on the same shelf with pet food in the retail area; Employee medicines stored in on top of the deli display case in the food prep area, and were not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse feces) activity observed in the retail area; A separate lidded receptacle for the disposal of women's sanitary products was not available in the toilet room; Mechanical ventilation (or open window) was not observed in the restroom.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
2803 Kensington Ave.
17 violations, 6 serious
Chicken wings were stored on the warewashing sink; Chicken wings, eggs and rice were stored at room temperature without an updated time log to monitor the 4-hour time limit; Fresh rat feces was observed on the floor in the rear walk-in cooler area; Equipment surfaces, shelves and food containers throughout the prep area were in need of cleaning due to accumulated residue observed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 18.
118 S. 6th St.
8 violations, 2 serious
Unit did not have hot water. Hot water is required for proper handwashing; Eggs and cheese were held at 48.9 to 65 degrees F, rather than 45 degrees F or below as required; Open bags of rolls observed stored directly on the floor; Surfaces observed with grease buildup and debris; Cardboard observed lining the floor.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 19.
3588 Aramingo Ave.
10 violations, 2 serious
Slicer (tomatoes/onions) had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Fruit flies were observed in the warewashing area; Paper containers were not inverted to prevent contamination from dust and debris; Faucet at the handwash sink in the restroom was not in good repair; Hot water delay was observed at the handwash sink in the food prep area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 19.
2206 W. Hunting Park Ave.
26 violations, 9 serious
A food employee was observed touching ready to eat food (hoagie roll) with her bare hands; Raw and commercially processed food items observed stored uncovered in the chest freezers in the basement prep area; Rusted shelves observed in the basement area walk-in cooler; Debris accumulation observed on door tracks of beverage refrigeration unit; Grease and food debris accumulation observed behind cooking equipment in the food prep area; A covered receptacle for sanitary napkins not provided in a toilet room used by females; Light observed out in Snapple refrigeration unit.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 19.
4930 N. Broad St.
12 violations, 2 serious
Facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly rinse produce and thaw foods; Debris observed in the beverage chest cooler behind the bar area; Damaged window screen was in the upstairs men's toilet room; Old mouse droppings observed along the floor perimeters in the banquet hall.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 19.
910 S. 9th St.
23 violations, 9 serious
Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Wash solution in a container with a scouring pad was used to wash hands; In use utensils (spatula) observed stored on a surface with debris and dust; Potentially hazardous food was held at 44.4 to 80 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; Fresh and old mouse feces was observed on the floors throughout the facility; Live mouse observed on the floor in the food prep area; Utensils, containers, etcetera were observed stored in the oven.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 19.
946 S. 5th St.
18 violations, 7 serious
Cellphone observed on prep table. Instructed person in charge to wash, rinse, sanitize and air-dry the table immediately; Lemon juice labeled refrigerate after opening observed stored in the prep area; Opened commercially processed ready to eat food (deli meats and cheeses), located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; Freezers holding open food for prep observed in retail area were unlocked. Food in areas accessible to the public must be protected.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 20.
8330 Bustleton Ave.
28 violations, 7 serious
The peak hot water temperature at customers' restroom was 73 degrees F; Ravioli in two chest freezers are contaminated by ice accumulation in retail area; Mouse droppings were observed in take out containers in the storage room and in cake boxes in bakery area; The can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Food in three open display cases (pickle bar, deli department and retail area) was not held at proper temperature; A dead mouse was observed on the floor of the food storage room behind bakery department; Unapproved fly lamp is observed in the meat preparation room; Mouse droppings were observed in food preparation area, storage area, warewash area and bakery aisle in retail area, locker room and employees' breakroom, restrooms and pharmacy.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 20.
8330 Bustleton Ave.
28 violations, 7 serious
The peak hot water temperature at customers' restroom was 60 degrees F; Two bags of 50 pounds flour were gnawed on a shelf in the bakery preparation area; Mouse droppings were observed on two cutting boards in the main kitchen; Slicer and meat grinder has an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours in the main kitchen; Food facility preparing beef back fat, salami, smoked pork loin, prosciutto italiano, drohobytskayo using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures or HACCP plan; Mouse droppings were observed in food preparation area, storage area and retail area; Open rodenticide are observed on floor in the storage area; Mouse droppings are observed at the following locations: On shelves in the bakery aisle and pumpkin seed aisle in retail area, storage area and food preparation area (main kitchen), on dough mixing bowl holder in bakery preparation area, on two boxes of cat food and a bag of cat food is gnawed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 21.
9 violations, 3 serious
A fraudulent City certificate was observed posted in the establishment. ServSafe certification could not be verified due to missing certification numbers; No sign or poster was posted at the handwash sink in the prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands; Wall is soiled in the warewashing area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 21.
421 Curie Blvd
4 violations, 1 serious
Mice droppings were observed on prep table under bread slicer, and under single use cups and lids, under salad bar where single use items were stored, mice droppings observed on bakery trays in proffer area and also in rear prep/warewashing areas, droppings observed under two-compartment sink in rear warewashing area along floor perimeter of warewashing room, droppings observed along floor perimeter of walk-in cooler; Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the facility area due to: utility lines not properly sealed, holes and opening in equipment.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 21.
Non-permanent location 19122
7 violations, 4 serious
No hot water present in unit; Take-out containers and water bottles stored in handwash sink; Facility approved to prepare green smoothies which requires limited washing and sanitizing of blender cups on unit. Sanitizer not present; Grey water tank observed leaking during inspection.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 21.
7968 Verree Rd.
18 violations, 5 serious
Fresh produce (lettuce and tomato) were handled/prepared in the facility without a food prep sink installed to properly clean/prepare foods; Soft pretzels and hoagie rolls were stored below raw beef in a reach in freezer in the basement; Black residue on the interior of the ice machine bin; A compressed gas cylinder in the basement was not anchored; There was no lidded trash can in the restroom for sanitary napkins disposal; The basement was utilized for food preparation without approval.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 24.
1444 N. 7th St.
17 violations, 11 serious
Food Employee eating in cashiers area as evidenced by observed partially consumed food in the cashiers area; Food employee did not wash hands after eating and helped customer; Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the refrigerator; Chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the cabinet under coffee machine.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 24.
2101 W. Lehigh Ave.
4 violations, 0 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed in the retail, rear storage, and produce prep areas. Rodent droppings observed on shelving and flooring throughout the retail and rear storage areas; Rodent droppings observed on shelving and in cardboard trays throughout the retail area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 24.
1923 Fairmount Ave. Unit C-3
16 violations, 5 serious
Spoiled onions observed in a container in the basement; Interior lip of ice machine needed cleaning; Live fruit flies observed in mop sink area; Blade of large can opener needed cleaning/sanitizing before next use; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor — bag of onions observed on the floor, container and bag of carrots on floor in walk-in cooler; Knives and spatulas stored in lukewarm & cool water (to be stored in dry container, running water, or hot water 135 degrees F or above); Toilet rooms: ceiling vent/fan covers were dusty; restroom trash cans needed emptying.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 24.
6171 Torresdale Ave.
8 violations, 1 serious
No Food Safety Certified Person was present for the second time; Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed in kitchen and at bar (mouse droppings); Clean equipment in kitchen observed not inverted on shelving while stored.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 24.
601 Walnut St.
12 violations, 8 serious
Strand of hair observed in container of yogurt; Dozens of raw eggs observed above ready to eat foods; Deli meat, dressings labeled "refrigerate after opening," salads, a sandwich and chicken were held at 44.4 to 68.9 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; Food employees observed not wearing beard restraints; Thermometer on refrigerator in the dining area observed displaying a temperature of 44 to 46 degrees F; Debris observed on the table holding the grill in the warewashing area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 24.
1301 Locust St.
4 violations, 1 serious
Cheese and Sour Cream was held at 51 and 48 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; Live German Cockroaches observed in the ceiling tiles in the dry storage rooms and in the exposed sheet rock. A cockroach was observed walking on the wall in the dry storage room. German Cockroaches observed behind electrical socket by the cold holding unit in the kitchen. Live German cockroaches observed in the seams of a cold holding unit; Dead cockroaches observed on duct tape on a lighting cover; Dead rat was observed between walls that were knocked down; Facility has removed walls and sheet rock throughout the facility and has installed new walls and covings. Alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 25.
3056 Kensington Ave.
9 violations, 1 serious
Cigarettes, cigarette butts, ashtray found on the counter in the retail area during the inspection; Drain flies observed under restroom sink inside and around white drainage pipes; Food was not stored at least 6 inches above the floor; Toilet room was unclean — items cluttered in toilet room, clutter and hand sink basin.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 25.
1001 E. Passyunk Ave.
21 violations, 7 serious
Food safety certified person could not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food-borne illnesses, symptoms and reporting procedures; Faucets and handles were missing at the warewashing sinks. A food facility that uses pots, dishes and utensils may not operate without a 3-basin warewashing sink; Multiple potentially hazardous foods stored in the prep area were held at 52.5 to 57.4 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required; Visible physical evidence of rodent / insect activity observed in the food prep area and basement. Mouse feces was observed on the floor in the food prep area and basement and on clutter in basement; Plastic spoons in the point-of-sale area were not covered, wrapped inverted or otherwise protected from contamination; Black residue and rust observed at the bottom interior of the reach-in refrigerator.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 25.
355 Lyceum St.
15 violations, 4 serious
Food employees observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; Residue observed on the prep table surfaces and sinks in the food prep area; Food employee observed washing hands at the warewash sink instead of the designated handwash sink; Old mouse droppings observed inside of the deep fryers.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 25.
161 Franklin Mills Blvd.
7 violations, 1 serious
Open rodent poison blocks were observed in the stockroom; Mouse droppings were observed in the stockroom and retail area; Mouse droppings were observed on a retail shelf next to white cheddar potato sticks, and in the stockroom on pallets and cinder blocks around the water heater; Unclean men's restroom floor surfaces were observed.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 26.
4109 Frankford Ave.
12 violations, 3 serious
No hot water available for employee wash hands, cold at 50 degrees F only; Raw eggs observed being held at 50 degrees F; Food observed thawing at room temperature in a non refrigerated box; Several surfaces throughout cart observed unclean with excess residues and debris including hand washing sink, cooking equipment, and shelving; Floors inside on cart observed with heavy accumulation of dirt and food debris.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 26.
1332 N. 9th St. Unit 7
15 violations, 2 serious
Visible physical evidence of mice feces observed in the dry storage, food preparation areas, restroom, area around water heater, and along floor-wall junctures and perimeter of facility; An insect control device, electric fly zapper located in food preparation area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; Person in Control of premises had not posted "No Smoking" signs.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 27.
4633 Princeton Ave.
12 violations, 4 serious
Slicer had an accumulation of dried food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being taken apart, washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; Observed insecticides (can of pray and Combat gel) and rodenticides (block of poison not contained in a tamper resistant trap) not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the food prep and storage areas; There is a roach and mouse infestation in this facility; Observed mouse droppings throughout the facility; Observed live roaches on the gaskets of the chest freezers; Mouse droppings on the floor perimeters and coving throughout the facility. For example, customer waiting area, food prep, storage, warewash, and basement storage areas.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 27.
1341 W. Olney Ave.
20 violations, 8 serious
Mouse feces observed on top of the prep unit and on sheet pans stored on storage rack; Sinks (handwash, warewash, and food prep) and prep surfaces were not clean to sight and touch; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse feces) activity observed throughout the facility; Single-use plasticware were not stored in the same direction to prevent contamination of the lip contact surfaces when retrieved.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 27.
5608 Chew Ave.
10 violations, 2 serious
Roaches observed in the prep area hand sink and mouse droppings present on the rear storage area prep table; Excessive dirt present along the floor perimeters throughout the prep area and basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 27.
5650 W. Chew Ave.
26 violations, 5 serious
Food employee did not follow proper handwash procedures — did not wash hands after touching cat, prior to touching a bowl of rice; Gnawed candy (Peanut Chew) observed on the floor corner in the rear storage area; Cat observed in the food prep and storage areas; Visible physical evidence of rodent (mouse feces) activity observed in the rear storage area; Cat hair and other debris observed on commercially packaged beverages and caddies in the rear storage area; Personal items, unnecessary to the facility's operations were cluttered throughout the rear prep/storage areas, creating potential harborage.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 27.
1601 Market St.
9 violations, 3 serious
Food employee observed smoking in the retail area; Holes observed around plumbing throughout facility; Person in Control of premises had not posted "No Smoking" signs
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 28.
1601 Market St.
8 violations, 1 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed: 1 dead rat observed on floor/trap in canned food aisle; rat feces observed on floor in restroom, behind refrigerator in stockroom, and on glue trap under bottled/canned beverages in retail area; Leak observed above entryway to trash storage/Dumpster area, causing liquid to accumulate (rodent harborage issue).
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 28.
6604 Castor Ave.
3 violations, 0 serious
Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility on floor surfaces perimeters and junctures in the bathroom, kitchen, bottom cabinets in the kitchen, basement utility room, basement; Mouse droppings on floor perimeters and corner areas in 1st floor and basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and was required to discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 1.