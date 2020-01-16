Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the restroom; Observed insecticides or rodenticides not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the rear area; Spoon observed in stagnant water at the coffee station; Cleaning was needed in the cold-prep unit to remove dead roach and food residue observed; A lidded trash can was not provided in the restroom for the proper disposal of sanitary napkins; Cleaning was needed throughout the facility to remove dead roaches; Bike was being stored in the retail area instead of in the rear, personal food was being stored in the deli case.