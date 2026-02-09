Philadelphia reports two deaths related to intense cold

Philadelphia health officials have reported two deaths related to the city’s extraordinary stretch of freezing temperatures in recent weeks.

City officials did not provide additional information on the deaths, which took place between Jan. 20, when the city first declared an “enhanced Code Blue,” and Feb. 6.

An enhanced Code Blue is declared when the wind chill makes it feel like it’s 20 degrees outside or lower for more than three days. In response, officials open up more resources to protect Philadelphians from the cold, including additional shelter beds and warming centers at libraries and rec centers.

As of Friday, the centers have logged 26,270 stays, said James Garrow, a spokesperson for the city health department.

Temperatures were in the single digits on Sunday night, and the day’s average temperature of 14 degrees was 20 degrees colder than normal.

Residents who see someone who appears to be unsheltered outside during Code Blue can call the city’s homeless outreach hotline at 215-232-1984. The city maintains a list of warming centers on its website.