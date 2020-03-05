The earlier the cancer is detected, the better the prognosis. For stage 1, where there’s a small tumor, there’s a greater than 90% chance the patient will be in remission with surgery alone, O’Hara said. In stage 3, all patients receive surgery and chemotherapy and there’s about a 70% to 80% chance of remission with dual treatment, but only about 50% with surgery alone. At stage 4, where the cancer has spread to other organs, only about 10% of patients are alive in five years.