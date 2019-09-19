The female athletes returned to school later — four days vs. three days for boys. They returned to exercise on average in 13 days compared with the boys’ seven days. The girls’ neurocognitive recovery took 68 days as opposed to 40 days for the boys. The girls’ vision and balance recovery took on average 77 days rather than 34 days, and they returned to full participation in their sports much later. On average, the girls got back to play in 119 days rather than the boys’ 45 days.