At the same time, billing errors have become so common that some analysts estimate more than half of bills have a mistake. Patient advocates and billing experts implore people to act immediately if they suspect there is an error by contacting the provider and their insurer, but these bills can be incredibly difficult for patients to fix. Even those who commit to challenging a bill are often defeated when their account is sent to a debt collector — what many interpret as a game-ending move that forces them to decide if they’re willing to risk their credit rating to correct a bill.