The one piece of equipment you need to simplify your summer workout

It’s easy to forget about fitness goals during the summer. Whether you’re down the Shore, at the mountains, or traveling overseas, exercise isn’t always a top priority when you could be enjoying fun in the sun instead.

But by packing the right aerobic accessories, like a resistance band, you won’t have to take a vacation from healthy habits.

Resistance bands should be a staple in everyone’s weekly workout because they are versatile and easy on joints. But what makes them especially advantageous for travelers is that they are lightweight, portable, and easy to stash in your suitcase.

Stay in shape this summer with the following total-body resistance band routine. You will need a looped band and a long one. When shopping for these, you can find a variety of sizes and resistances at online stores like Amazon, or a money-saving store like Five Below.

Rows

Using your long resistance band, loop it around the center of your feet so it is even on both sides. Keep a slight bend in your knees as you pull the ends of the band back until your hands are by your ribs. Elbows are parallel and pointed straight back. Squeeze your blades together for two counts then release. Repeat 20 times.

Lunge biceps curl

Hold both ends of your long resistance band and step on the center of it so it’s even on both sides. Take a large step back with your left leg. With your weight in your front heel, simultaneously lower into a lunge and pull your arms up into a biceps curl. Release your arms back down and stand. Continue this stationary lunge/curl sequence for 10 repetitions, then switch legs.

Lateral walk