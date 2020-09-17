The school nurse checked Brasfield’s pulse, found it too fast to count, and called 911 for an ambulance. Soon after the May 2018 incident, Brasfield, now 39, got a $1,206 bill for the four-mile ambulance ride across the northwestern Ohio city of Findlay — more than $300 a mile. And she was on the hook for $859 of it, because the only emergency medical service in the city has no contract with the insurance plan she has through her government job.