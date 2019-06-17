The drug itself was developed by AveXis, a Chicago company that was later acquired by Novartis. But the vector used to deliver Zolgensma’s replacement gene was developed by University of Pennsylvania researcher James Wilson, a pioneer of gene therapy. It was in Philadelphia, in one of Wilson’s clinical trials in the late 1990s, that an 18-year-old patient died from an extreme immune response to a gene therapy treatment for a genetic liver disease, an event that some thought would end not only Wilson’s career but also one of the hottest medical research fields.