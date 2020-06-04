Before babies leave, we want to make sure that they have normal vital signs, things like pulse or heart rate and respiratory rate. We do screening to evaluate them for infection. We want to make sure they have had two successful feeding episodes and have voided and defecated — or, peed and pooped. We want to make sure that they are getting vaccines, particularly hepatitis B. We need a plan to follow up for jaundice. And we need to do other screening tests that cannot be done before the 24-hour mark.