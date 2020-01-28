The Chinese student was part of a group of 18 exchange students and three adult chaperones who traveled through Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak, on their way to Philadelphia for a brief exchange program at William Penn. The students had been planning to attend class at Penn Charter from Jan. 21 through Feb. 4, while staying with a host family, but the school said in a letter to families late Monday that the students would be returning to China early, according to a report by 6ABC.