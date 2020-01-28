A Quaker private school in East Falls has canceled its Chinese exchange student program after one student was tested for possible exposure to coronavirus, a respiratory illness that broke out earlier this month in China.
The Chinese student was part of a group of 18 exchange students and three adult chaperones who traveled through Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak, on their way to Philadelphia for a brief exchange program at William Penn. The students had been planning to attend class at Penn Charter from Jan. 21 through Feb. 4, while staying with a host family, but the school said in a letter to families late Monday that the students would be returning to China early, according to a report by 6ABC.
“We regret that this program has been complicated, and now terminated, because of events that were beyond the control of the people who were excited for all the learning that this cultural exchange had promised,” Darryl J. Ford, Head of School, said in the letter.
One of the exchange students began feeling unwell late last week, and after seeking medical care in Montgomery County, health officials there sent samples to the state for testing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that anyone who is experiencing respiratory virus or flu-like symptoms — fever, cough and difficulty breathing — after travel to China be tested for possible exposure to coronavirus.
Test results are expected this week. In the meantime, Penn Charter reported that the student was beginning to feel better.
In a statement Monday, Sharon Sexton, a spokesperson for the school, said Penn Charter was working with local health authorities, but assured the public that the threat of exposure to coronavirus was low.
“Health officials have informed the school that the exposure time in Wuhan was limited and it is important to know that many other common respiratory viruses are circulating in China and here in the United States at this time, so the student’s illness is more likely to be caused by one of those viruses,” Sexton said in the statement.
Based on guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the CDC, the sick student was being isolated. Other students were not.
“Penn Charter health services is closely watching these students to ensure that they remain well while in school and we are coordinating with the Department of Public Health daily,” Sexton said in the statement.
But as of Monday evening, Penn Charter had a new message: the Chinese exchange student program was being canceled and students would begin their journey home on Tuesday.
In the letter obtained by 6ABC, Ford said the school made the decision based on concerns among parents, disruption to class due to a large number of absent students, and media coverage that has affected students.
“Despite the assurances of health officials that the coronavirus presents no more threat to the health of our community than the flu, many parents and students are nervous about possible exposure to this newly identified virus. We have listened to these concerns and fears,” Ford wrote.