For the first time in the U.S., the coronavirus has been spread from person to person, federal health authorities said Thursday.
The patient is the sixth confirmed case of the upper respiratory infection in the U.S. A Chicago resident, he was infected by close contact with his wife, who had traveled to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Given what we’ve seen in China and other countries with the novel coronavirus, CDC experts have expected some person-to-person spread in the US,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield. “We understand that this may be concerning, but based on what we know now, we still believe the immediate risk to the American public is low.”
So far, epidemiologists estimate that each person infected with the new coronavirus is infecting roughly two people on average — putting it in the same realm as the 2003 SARS epidemic and the seasonal flu, but well below measles.
Still, China had more than 8,100 confirmed coronavirus cases by Thursday morning, including 171 deaths, according to China’s official English language newspaper. That is despite the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus by restricting 50 million people in Hubei Province to their region, the epicenter of the outbreak.
In the U.S. the CDC has investigated 165 cases, with only six confirmed so far. In addition to Illinois, cases have been confirmed in California, Arizona, and Washington state.
Outside the U.S., infections have been confirmed in France, Hong Kong, Japan, Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Sri Lanka.
