On its top floors, Boyer already had some space outfitted for critical care. Here, patients sleep two to a room behind glass sliding doors. If not for the pandemic, Raab says, two infected people never would be so close together. But long ago, this building was a children’s hospital, and with two hook-ups for ventilators, one can’t be wasted. “We’re doing a lot of things that we wouldn’t normally do before,” she says. “You never think you’re going to be FaceTiming people’s families to say goodbye."