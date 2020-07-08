If you’ve ever wondered if your memory is sub-par, a new program from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America gives you an easy way to find out.
The organization started offering, free virtual memory screenings this month. The 10- to 15-minute screenings will be offered for the forseeable future on Mondays and Wednesdays through videoconference.
Appointments can be made by calling the organization at 866-232-8484. There is no minimum age requirement.
The screening consists of questions that measure memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions.
Participants won’t be given a diagnosis but may be told they should have a doctor do a more thorough evaluation.