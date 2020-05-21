The New Jersey Department of Health closed Atilis Gym indefinitely on Thursday after it reopened earlier this week in defiance of coronavirus shutdown orders.
“Although Atilis is purporting to take its own measures to address COVID-19 transmission, these particular measures do not sufficiently address the risks,” read the order, signed Wednesday by state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and left at the Bellmawr gym.
On Thursday morning, gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti posted a video to Facebook and Instagram showing them arriving to find the notice on their door. In the clip, one of the owners called the signs an example of “Gov. Murphy’s dirty tricks, playing with his power in the health department.”
In a previous social media post, they discussed a sewage problem that occurred at the gym late Wednesday, and they later suggested the shutdown was somehow related to the issue. But in the Department of Health notice, there was no mention of sewage.
Hours after the discovery of the notice, Smith appeared on Fox News to discuss what he called a government “scare tactic.”
“This is just a bump in the road for us,” he said. “Murphy does not have the legal precedent to shut us down, so he’s resorted to calling in the health department. However, all of these messages put here on the wall from the health department were put on without them ever stepping inside to take a look at the facilities.”
The owners said the gym would be closed Thursday but planned to reopen Friday. A cleaning crew was working on the property, they said, and they also planned to sue the governor.
A Department of Health spokesperson responded to a reporters’ questions with copy of the order. In the order, they said the gym must remain closed to all, including members, until further notice. If Atilis doesn’t comply, they would be subject to criminal and civil sanctions, the order states.
The shutdown comes as several gym across the Philadelphia region have moved to reopen despite Pennsylvania’s and New Jersey’s closure of nonessential businesses amid the pandemic. The move by Atilis was the most high profile. Its owners were interviewed several times on Fox News and became champions of conservative protesters who say state governments have overreached and infringed on their freedoms with recent nonessential business closures.
On Thursday, Smith also addressed a photo circulating the internet, which showed him using a megaphone at Monday’s rally that had a sticker on its side supporting the New Jersey European Heritage Association, a white supremacist organization.
Smith said on Facebook that he has no connection to the group and that he was handed the megaphone to use briefly and didn’t see the sticker. Additional footage of the rally shows a different man, who has known ties to the organization, using the megaphone earlier in the day. Smith had also posted on Facebook Sunday night asking if anyone had a megaphone he could use at the rally.
“Yesterday, rumors started circulating around social media that I was a white nationalist,” Smith said in a Facebook video Thursday. “These rumors are entirely false and based off of one photograph of me holding a megaphone while addressing the crowd. That megaphone was handed to me and on it was a sticker that before yesterday I had never seen."
“In no way, no I ever or would I ever support any group linked to hate or racism of any kind," he said. "That is not my message, nor has it ever been.”
Public health experts and other officials say indoor facilities such as gym make perfect breeding grounds for the contagious virus that is still present in the region, and should remain closed for the time being. Recent polls show more than eight in 10 Americans are concerned lifting restrictions will lead to new COVID-19 infections.
Atilis owners have said they are taking safety measures, including operating at 20% capacity and allowing in only members who have undergone temperature checks and filled out a medical questionnaire.
When the gym opened Monday, police initially informed the owners and their supporters that they were violating Gov. Murphy’s order, but left without taking action. By Tuesday, however, authorities began cracking down, citing the owners for a second time and arresting a member who refused to give police his name.
On Thursday, the owners and their attorney even suggested to Fox News that the sewage issue they experienced Wednesday was linked to state efforts to shut them down.
“Gov. Murphy addressed in a news conference yesterday he was going to be enforcing some restrictions on us with health department," Smith said. "We are looking into what happened yesterday. Less than an hour after his news conference, our toilets were backed up.”
It was not immediately clear the ramifications the gym or its owners would face if they defy the Department of Health order.