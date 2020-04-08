The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has opened trout season early to avoid the spring-break conditions that sometimes accompany opening day (previously April 18 in most places). And, at the same time, it also issued guidelines for fishing safely during the pandemic.
All anglers who take to Pennsylvania’s streams, rivers and lakes should “do their part to protect themselves, their families and others to prevent the spread of the virus,” read a statement by Commission spokesman Michael Parker. Getting outside and fishing can be good for your physical and mental health, he said, but “we must remain consistent with social distancing guidelines established under Gov. Wolf’s stay at home order.”
Pennsylvania’s decision to advance the opening day of trout season follows a similar move by New Jersey. (New Jersey also closed its state parks and state forests this week. State parks, game lands, and forests in Pennsylvania remain open.)
On YouTube, the Pennsylvania commission offered recommendations for trout fishermen about how to stay safe.
If you want to get outside and stay safe right now, here’s what you need to know:
If you don’t feel well, don’t go fishing. If you’re exhibiting any of the symptoms of the coronavirus — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — stay at home.
Cover your face with a mask, bandanna or wrap. If you need it, here’s our easy tutorial on how to make one.
Fish close to home. Slowing the spread depends on reducing travel. Visit www.fishandboat.com to find a stream or lake in your immediate area.
Fish either by yourself or with members of your immediate family.
Keep six feet away from other anglers, and don’t share gear. If another angler approaches, Parker suggests turning your fishing rod to the side to provide “a visual marker of the six foot social distance.” He asks that you respect the space of other anglers.
Spread out. The fish have. Parker said the state has stocked trout during the pre-season “at an accelerated pace,” and the fish have thus had “plenty of time to spread out.” Anglers should disperse, and seek more remote places to fish when possible. If your favorite spot is crowded, try another location.
If you don’t already have a license, buy one online to avoid in-person contact.
“No fish is worth putting your health or the health of others at risk,” Parker said. You don’t have to be symptomatic to have and spread the virus. So stay away from others.
On its website, the PFBC also advises anglers to refrain from car pooling, and advises families to make sure small children respect the space of other anglers.
The commission reminds fisherman that state park restrooms are closed, and staffing has been reduced, so it’s imperative to take your trash with you so as not to endanger others, and to keep the area clean.