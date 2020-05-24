A mask-less man who was asked by an employee to wear a face covering while inside an Acme supermarket in Feasterville, Bucks County, “went on a rampage” Saturday that included throwing a bottle of hot sauce at the store employee, police said.
Southampton Township police said the man went on a “destructive spree” that involved “throwing items around,” climaxing with the hot-sauce toss.
Police released an image of the man who they believed was the angered customer and asked that anyone with information about him call 215-357-1234.