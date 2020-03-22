And you probably won’t be surprised to learn who was cutting to the front of the bailout line. Or that the amount that Boeing is asking for is exactly the same amount of cash it burned these last six years to prop up its now-in-the-toilet stock price: $60 billion ... or more! The corporation clearly hopes the admittedly real threats to its business from the pandemic and a dramatic drop in air travel will make you forget about the years of mismanagement and unvarnished greed. Even the Trumpist Nikki Haley, a board member, resigned over Boeing’s sheer chutzpah.