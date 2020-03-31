In the New England Journal article, Harvard Medical School cardiologist Muthiah Vaduganathan and his co-authors point out that after the coronavirus gets into cells using the enzyme, the germ appears to suppress the enzyme, thus reducing its protective effects in organs. That suggests ARBs and ACEIs, which boost the enzyme, may be beneficial. To test that idea, a clinical trial of losartin, an ARB, is now underway in Minnesota in hospitalized coronavirus patients who have not previously been treated with the blood pressure drugs.