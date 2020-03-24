Before the city and state ordered most businesses to shut down over the outbreak, one client called Goldfein’s office to report that their employer had asked all staffers to continue to come to the office amid the coronavirus outbreak — unless they had an underlying disability. Goldfein’s client asked if they should reveal their HIV status: “They were like, 'What do I do? Risk getting exposed [to the virus], or say I have a disability?’” said Goldfein.