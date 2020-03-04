David Ginsberg decided that he would try to escape.
The Philadelphia-area lawyer had been living and practicing international law for years in Shenzhen, a city in southeastern China that connects Hong Kong to China’s mainland.
But after the novel coronavirus came to the public attention, the 57-year-old didn’t see a way out. It hadn’t reached that global scale yet, but Ginsberg already saw it heading that way.
His efforts to escape, recounted in Facebook posts and in an interview with the Inquirer, illustrate the global worries over the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
